THE BALANCE Introduces Transparency Principles for Private Mental Health and Addiction Treatment

THE BALANCE, a private clinical institution operating fully licensed psychiatric clinics in Mallorca, Spain, and the Canton of Zurich, Switzerland, today introduced transparency principles for private residential mental health and addiction treatment. The principles help families, referring clinicians, and advisors distinguish established providers from services assembled around an individual booking without clearly disclosed licensing, governance, infrastructure, or continuity arrangements.

THE BALANCE says terms such as luxury rehab, executive treatment, bespoke residential care, and private psychiatric clinic can describe widely different operating models. A residence may be secured and independent therapists recruited only after a client commits. External specialists and flexible teams can form a legitimate part of multidisciplinary care, but the responsible clinical entity, leadership structure, team coordination, safety procedures, and escalation pathways should be established and identifiable before treatment begins.

A private residence, individually qualified practitioners, and a broad menu of therapies do not by themselves establish a clinically governed treatment program. Transparent providers should identify the entity responsible for care, the applicable licenses, the clinical decision-makers, and the processes used for risk management, safeguarding, medical coordination, and emergency escalation.

“Private treatment should not be assembled after a booking as though it were a collection of services,” said Abdullah Boulad, founder of THE BALANCE. “A safe program requires an accountable clinical structure before the client arrives. Treatment is not defined by how many attractive sessions appear on a schedule. It depends on knowing what to introduce, what to postpone, what to combine, and how to adapt care during the residential phase and after the client returns home.”

THE BALANCE emphasizes that effective treatment is more than a collection of appealing or technical-sounding sessions. Psychotherapy, trauma-focused work, medical review, nutritional support, somatic and neurobiological interventions, exercise, mindfulness, and complementary approaches may be useful when clinically relevant. Their value depends on assessment, timing, sequencing, pacing, and integration within a coherent plan.

A client may initially require stabilization, sleep restoration, medical or psychiatric review, withdrawal assessment, trust-building, or reduced stimulation. Intensive trauma work may need to be postponed until sufficient stability and capacity have developed. Later priorities may include behavioral change, family work, medication review, relapse prevention, practical structure, and preparation for daily responsibilities.

More sessions do not automatically produce better treatment. Poorly timed or uncoordinated interventions can overwhelm a client, duplicate work, create conflicting directions, or interfere with progress. Individualization therefore requires repeated multidisciplinary review rather than a customized timetable created once at admission. The team must be able to change the sequence and intensity as the client’s condition, readiness, risks, and needs evolve.

THE BALANCE describes its model as fully private residential treatment dedicated to one client at a time . At its residential locations in Mallorca and Zurich, each client’s residence, schedule, and coordinated care structure are organized around the individual rather than a shared treatment cohort or fixed group timetable. The model is supported by assessment, clinical governance , risk procedures, and location-specific medical pathways.

Treatment may bring together psychiatric, psychological, medical, trauma-informed, nutritional, somatic, family, and practical input when relevant. Not every client receives every intervention. Team composition, intensity, sequence, and pace are determined through ongoing clinical review.

The model can be relevant to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, public figures, executives, founders, prominent families, and internationally mobile clients requiring exceptional privacy and coordination. Wealth, status, or ability to pay does not create a different clinical standard or establish suitability.

The transparency principles also address the physical and operational environment. Families and advisors should receive clear information about privacy, access control, staffing, safeguarding, communication, emergency procedures, and the circumstances in which external clinicians, specialists, or hospitals may become involved. A comfortable residence can support treatment, but it does not replace a safe operating structure or an appropriate level of care.

THE BALANCE provides private residential treatment in Mallorca and Zurich. Its London presence supports selected assessment, preparation, transition, and continuing-care coordination and is not a residential treatment location.

THE BALANCE is not an acute psychiatric hospital, emergency department, involuntary inpatient unit, or general medical hospital. Where severe withdrawal risk, acute psychiatric instability, medical complexity, or another safety concern requires hospital-level care, external stabilization or a different treatment setting may be necessary.

Continuity after residential treatment forms a central part of the principles. Transition planning should begin during the residential period and develop as the client’s risks, relationships, home environment, professional responsibilities, and local treatment resources become clearer.

Arrangements may include coordination with local clinicians, family members, recovery support, or authorized advisors, together with medication monitoring, relapse-prevention planning, phased return arrangements, and structured follow-up.

This approach is intended to reduce the risk of a client leaving an intensive environment without a clear next stage of care. The objective is a supported transfer of responsibility that helps the client carry progress into daily life.

The principles identify eight areas for verification before admission: legal and clinical responsibility, licensing, established governance, collective team experience, treatment selection and pacing, medical and emergency pathways, residential safety, and continuing-care arrangements. THE BALANCE states that these criteria should be evaluated alongside privacy, comfort, location, and cost.

About THE BALANCE

THE BALANCE is a private clinical institution providing fully private residential treatment for adults with mental health conditions, addiction and dependence, trauma and stress-related conditions, eating disorders, and complex or co-occurring presentations.

Founded by Abdullah Boulad in response to fragmented care, THE BALANCE operates fully licensed psychiatric clinics in Mallorca, Spain, and the Canton of Zurich, Switzerland. Each residential program and residence is dedicated to one client at a time. Treatment is individually assessed and clinically governed.