Cheshire’s Swansway Motor Group Announces Major Investment to Expand Fleet Business

Cheshire based Swansway Motor Group has announced a significant investment in a new Fleet Super Hub in Wardle, just outside Nantwich, as it continues to expand its fleet business and respond to growing demand from businesses across the UK.

The purpose-built facility will provide capacity for up to 3,000 vehicles and is expected to be completed in Q1 2027, significantly increasing Swansway Fleet’s operational capacity and supporting the Group’s continued growth.

The new site will provide substantial vehicle storage capacity alongside dedicated pre-delivery inspection (PDI) facilities, enabling vehicles to be prepared and delivered more efficiently for customers across the UK.

The investment represents a major expansion of Swansway Fleet’s infrastructure, creating a centralised hub designed to support future growth and evolving customer requirements.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the development will incorporate rooftop solar paneling, electric vehicle charging and employee-focused amenities including cycle-to-work facilities. These features reflect Swansway’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while supporting the continued transition towards fleet electrification.

The investment comes at a time of continued growth for Swansway Fleet, which supports businesses of all sizes, from local SMEs through to national organisations and leasing partners.

Sarah Eccles, Fleet Director at Swansway Motor Group, said:

“The creation of our new Fleet Super Hub represents one of the most significant investments we’ve made in our fleet operation and demonstrates our confidence in the future of the division.

We continue to see strong demand from businesses looking for flexible, reliable fleet solutions, alongside growing interest in electrified vehicle fleets. This investment will give us the infrastructure, capacity and operational efficiency needed to support future demand for many years to come.”

The facility will strengthen Swansway Fleet’s ability to support customers throughout the vehicle supply process, from vehicle sourcing and preparation through to delivery, while providing the scalability required to accommodate future growth.

Sarah added:

“Importantly, the development has been designed with sustainability in mind, supporting our environmental responsibilities while creating a modern, future-ready facility that supports both our customers and colleagues.”

About Swansway Motor Group

Swansway Motor Group is a family-owned car business founded in 2003 by Michael Smyth alongside his sons David, John and Peter. The company has grown over the last 23 years into one of the UK’s leading motor groups and provides a range of new, used and electric vehicles for sale, alongside its new fleet business model.