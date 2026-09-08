Twelve technical references went live in August for the Ashland, Kentucky supplier’s laboratory customers. The company says most blend listings in the category do not say how much of each peptide is in the vial.

ASHLAND, Ky., September 7, 2026. PrymaLab, a veteran-owned research peptide supplier, has opened a free Research Hub for laboratory and research customers. Twelve articles went live between August 20 and August 28, 2026. They cover how research peptides should be stored, how lyophilized and reconstituted material differ in stability, how delivery formats compare with one another, the legal status of research peptides in the United States, and how multi-peptide blend products are labeled in supplier listings. Anyone can read the library. There is no account and no paywall.

The project started with the questions customers send in. Storage temperature, shelf life after reconstitution and what a blend product actually contains come up constantly, and when staff went looking for pages to point people to, most of what ranked was marketing copy from clinics.

What is in the library

The first twelve references include “Peptide Storage and Stability,” “Peptide Pen vs Vial,” “NAD+ Delivery Routes Compared,” “Are Peptides Legal?,” “SARMs vs Peptides” and “Semax vs Selank,” plus shorter terminology pieces for readers who run into compound names they have not seen before. The pen-versus-vial reference sets out the tradeoff between a preloaded cartridge, where concentration is fixed at manufacture, and a lyophilized vial, where the researcher sets the concentration but takes on the variability that comes with doing so. The library is at prymalab.net/research-hub, alongside the company’s calculators and product documentation.

The blend composition reference

One reference addresses how multi-peptide blends are described in supplier listings, and the blend most people are searching for right now is KLOW. Semrush data for August 2026 puts U.S. searches for “klow peptide” at about 22,200 a month, up from roughly 1,100 a year earlier, with another 6,600 a month for “klow” and 4,400 for “klow peptide benefits.” When PrymaLab reviewed the first ten organic results for the main term in early September, seven were clinic or med spa pages and the rest were video, forum and social posts. The page ranking first did not publish a component breakdown.

KLOW blends generally contain four peptides: KPV, GHK-Cu, BPC-157 and TB-500. How much of each varies from supplier to supplier, and a lot of listings do not publish a ratio at all. In listings that do publish one, GHK-Cu is commonly the largest component by weight. PrymaLab’s own KLOW Blend 80mg listing names the four peptides and the 80mg total but does not publish a breakdown either, and the reference says so rather than pretending otherwise.

The reason a breakdown matters to a researcher is analytical, and it comes down to size. KPV is a tripeptide at roughly 342 daltons. GHK-Cu, a copper-bound tripeptide, is near 404. BPC-157 is near 1,419 and TB-500 near 4,963. That is a fourteenfold spread in molecular weight inside one vial. A separation method tuned to one end of that range will not necessarily resolve the other end cleanly, so a single purity percentage printed on a mixed product does not say much about any one of the four components. The reference’s advice is short: ask the supplier for the analytical data on the specific lot you are holding, and be wary of a headline number with nothing behind it. PrymaLab issues a certificate of analysis with every lot it ships.

Scope of supply

The legal-status overview in the library exists because the question arrives weekly. The short version is that the compounds PrymaLab distributes are sold for laboratory research only, that none of them is an FDA-approved drug, and that the rules governing what compounding pharmacies may prepare for patients do not apply to research-use supply, which is a separate channel with its own labeling and handling requirements. PrymaLab is not a compounding pharmacy and does not sell material for human use. Nothing in the library is clinical guidance.

What comes next

Through the rest of 2026 the company plans to add references on analytical documentation, including how to read a certificate of analysis and what a chromatogram does and does not show, and to extend the storage and stability guidance to cover multi-component blends.

Sources referenced

Semrush, U.S. keyword volume data, August 2026, and organic results review, September 2026.

PrymaLab Research Hub, article publication dates August 20 to August 28, 2026.

PrymaLab product documentation, KLOW Blend 80mg product record.

About PrymaLab

PrymaLab is a veteran-owned research peptide supplier based in Ashland, Kentucky. Its catalog covers 163 research peptides, 29 bioregulators and 40 research chemicals, in lyophilized vial, nasal spray and preloaded autoinjector formats. Every lot ships with a certificate of analysis. The company supplies laboratories and research professionals and does not sell material for human or veterinary use. More information is at prymalab.net.

All products referenced are supplied for laboratory research use only. They are not drugs, foods or dietary supplements, are not for human or veterinary use, and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Nothing in this release is a dosing recommendation, a therapeutic claim, or medical advice. None of the peptides discussed is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.