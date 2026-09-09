MatchPoint NYC, the Brooklyn-based multisport complex co-founded by Dmitry Druzhinsky, continues to expand its training infrastructure and athlete development capabilities as part of a long-term strategy focused on developing athletes in a structured training environment and building a foundation for future competitive success.

The approach places long-term athlete development at the center of the organization’s strategy. Rather than relying primarily on short-term results or recruiting already established athletes, the model emphasizes creating the conditions for young and developing competitors to build technical skills, physical preparation, competitive experience, and resilience over time.

For Dmitry Druzhinsky, investing in training infrastructure is therefore investing in athletes whose potential may not be fully visible today. High-quality courts, conditioning areas, specialized training spaces and performance monitoring systems can provide the foundation for athletes to progress through different stages of their careers.

Recent developments at MatchPoint NYC include expanded training capabilities and integrated performance monitoring systems designed to track physical conditioning, recovery, and technical development. Digital coaching tools are also being incorporated to help maintain continuity when athletes are traveling or training outside the facility.

“Long-term development requires more than a single successful season,” said Dmitry Druzhinsky. “It requires an environment where athletes can train consistently, develop step by step, and have access to the infrastructure and support they need to reach the next level.”

This philosophy also explains the importance of developing athletes from within the MatchPoint NYC system. The objective is not simply to provide a place where established competitors can train, but to create a pathway through which younger athletes can develop into increasingly competitive performers.

The upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games provide an important milestone for that strategy. With preparations already underway, the next two years will offer an opportunity to see how investments in training infrastructure, athlete development and consistent preparation translate into competitive performance. The Olympic cycle provides a particularly visible benchmark for organizations investing in the next generation of athletes.

For MatchPoint NYC and Dmitry Druzhinsky, the significance of LA28 extends beyond the Games themselves. Olympic preparation provides a real-world test of whether a long-term development model, combined with dedicated training infrastructure, can help produce athletes capable of competing at the highest levels.

The strategy is ultimately measured not only by facilities built today, but by the athletes who emerge from them tomorrow. Dmitry Druzhinsky’s approach emphasizes creating an environment where talent can develop over time, supported by consistent training and increasingly sophisticated infrastructure. As LA28 approaches, the athletes progressing through this system will provide an opportunity to evaluate how those investments translate into competitive achievements and future results.