Global Coin to Donate $100 From Every 9/11 Commemorative Coin Sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Global Coin today announced that it will donate $100 from the sale of every coin in its September 11 25th Anniversary Two-Coin Silver Set to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks while supporting those who sacrifice in service to the United States.

Created as a lasting tribute to the lives lost, the heroes who answered the call, and the families forever changed by September 11, the commemorative coin gives collectors a meaningful way to help ensure that America never forgets.

“September 11 is a day that must remain part of our national memory,” said Stephen Pfeil, founder and CEO of Global Coin. “This coin honors the courage, sacrifice, and unity that defined our country in the aftermath of the attacks. By donating $100 from every coin sold to Tunnel to Towers, we are proud to help carry that legacy forward and support the heroes and families who have given so much.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life while saving others on September 11, 2001. Today, the Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders, builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, works to eradicate veteran homelessness, and advances September 11 education and remembrance.

“Collectors understand the power of preserving history,” Pfeil added. “This release transforms that responsibility into direct action. Every coin will preserve the story of September 11 while generating tangible support for the people who continue to embody its legacy of service.”

About the Coin

The September 11 25th Anniversary Two-Coin Silver Set includes two legal tender American coins — a reverse proof and a matte finish proof. Each obverse features the New York City skyline with the Statue of Liberty turned to watch over the Twin Towers, the inscription “We Will Never Forget” marking 25 years, and dual dating 2001–2026. Each reverse depicts the American bald eagle in front of the U.S. flag with the Liberty Bell above, dual dated 1776–2026 in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Each coin is struck in 5 oz of pure .999 silver — including silver recovered from the vaults beneath the Twin Towers — and is graded PROOF 70 by NGC with the First Day of Issue designation. Only 100 of each variety have been struck worldwide, and the coins come as a set with matching serial numbers. Each holder is hand-autographed by Anna Cabral, U.S. Treasurer under President George W. Bush.

The coin will be available beginning September 8, 2026 at shopglobalcoin.com, while supplies last. Global Coin will donate $100 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for each qualifying coin sold, until the edition sells out. Once the entire edition has sold out, Global Coin representatives will travel to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at the site of the Twin Towers to present a $20,000 check to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To learn more or purchase the commemorative coin, visit shopglobalcoin.com or call Global Coin at 888-782-1186.

About Global Coin

Global Coin is a trusted source for precious-metal coins and rare collectibles, offering products spanning ancient and historic coinage through contemporary releases. Its team brings more than a century of combined numismatic experience and is committed to delivering exceptional service, product knowledge, authenticity, and a carefully curated selection for collectors across the United States.

For more information, visit shopglobalcoin.com .

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life while saving others on September 11, 2001. The Foundation supports America’s military heroes, first responders, and their families through its mortgage-free home programs, specially adapted smart homes, veteran homelessness initiatives, scholarships, and September 11 educational programs.