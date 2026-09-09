NiteShyft Announces October Launch Of AI Business Operating Platform For Small Companies

NiteShyft today announced that its business operating platform will open to the public in October 2026, following a private testing period in which the platform executed real business work across multiple company accounts.

NiteShyft operates what it calls an AI workforce: hundreds of specialized AI agents — research, marketing, content, sales, finance, operations — that work autonomously around the clock, executing day-to-day tasks independently while decisions that commit money, publish content, or change strategy go to the owner for approval. The company says the platform is designed to let a single operator run functions that would otherwise require full departments. What that means in practice will be shown at launch — not before.

According to NiteShyft’s internal platform records, AI agents completed more than 2,000 business tasks during testing. Measured against benchmark-based estimates of human completion times for equivalent deliverables (capped at eight hours per task), the median completion speed was 736 times faster than the human estimate. Measured against published freelance market rates for the same task types, aggregate compute cost of approximately $380 compared with an estimated $207,721 in equivalent freelance labor — a 99.8 percent difference. The figures derive from the company’s own task logs and benchmark estimates; results vary by business and workload. The complete measurement methodology and aggregate data are available on request.

“Small business owners don’t lose because their ideas are worse — they lose because a bigger company can afford ten specialists while they’re doing everything themselves at midnight,” said Meraj Syed, founder and CEO of NiteShyft. “I lived that for 35 years. We built NITESHYFT so that a one-person business can finally compete at the same level as a company with a full floor of employees. In October, we show them what that looks like.”

Syed founded NiteShyft after 35 years as a small business owner, developing the product through direct research with his network of small business owners on where small companies lose ground to larger competitors: capacity, speed, and cost.

NiteShyft opens to the public in October 2026. The measurement methodology and aggregate testing data will be published on the company’s website at launch. More information is available at https://niteshyft.io.

About NiteShyft

NiteShyft is a business operating platform powered by AI, built for startups, solo entrepreneurs, and small companies. The company was founded by Meraj Syed, a small business owner for 35 years, and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.