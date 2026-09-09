Atlas Artisan Expands Custom Moroccan Craftsmanship Services for Hospitality Industry

Atlas Artisan , a Moroccan handcrafted goods company founded by Yassir El Omari, is expanding its emphasis on customized products for the hospitality industry, building on its capabilities in wood, brass, leather, raffia and wicker craftsmanship.

The company’s hospitality-oriented work is designed to address projects that require products adapted to specific dimensions, finishes, materials, branding requirements and interior concepts rather than standardized retail items. Atlas Artisan’s custom-order offering includes wooden utensils and tools, wicker and raffia products, copper and brass fixtures, and personalized leather goods. Its broader catalog also includes Moroccan chandeliers, leather poufs , wood decor and traditional handcrafted accessories.

The company began developing its business-to-business customization capabilities before making hospitality a more prominent focus. Atlas Artisan published dedicated business customization information in May 2025 and later expanded its hospitality-oriented content with a March 2026 guide focused specifically on personalized Moroccan craftsmanship for hotels and restaurants. Its business materials identify hotels, restaurants and other hospitality operators as a key audience for customized products.

For hospitality projects, Atlas Artisan can customize products according to functional and design requirements. Brass and copper work can include chandeliers , candle holders, mugs, trays and other decorative or service pieces, with options for variations in size, finish and engraving. The company also produces walnut wood bowls, serving boards, utensils and kitchenware that can be adapted to specified dimensions and finishes.

Raffia and wicker products provide another area of customization, including bags, baskets, hats and related pieces that can incorporate sewn branding or engraved leather labels. Leather products can likewise be produced according to requested materials, colors, styles and finishes. The company’s personalized-order page describes these capabilities as part of its broader custom-made service.

The range allows hospitality projects to incorporate handcrafted elements across multiple areas of a property. Depending on the requirements, products can be used in guest rooms, restaurants, lounges, kitchens, reception areas, retail spaces and other guest-facing environments. Atlas Artisan’s hospitality materials also identify applications such as lighting, tabletop products, branded accessories and decorative elements.

“Hospitality projects require a different level of attention to dimensions, consistency and the overall design of a space,” said Yassir El Omari, founder of Atlas Artisan. “Our role is to work from the requirements of each project and adapt traditional Moroccan craftsmanship to those practical needs.”

The company’s hospitality focus reflects a broader shift in its business activities from individual handcrafted products toward customized solutions for commercial environments. Atlas Artisan has described its work as combining traditional Moroccan techniques with contemporary requirements, allowing clients to request products that fit specific concepts instead of selecting only from existing designs.

Recent company communications have also highlighted relationships with hospitality professionals, including general managers, food and beverage directors, purchasing managers and FF&E directors. Atlas Artisan’s professional profile identifies hotels, restaurants and riads as part of its business-to-business audience and lists customized copper, leather, raffia and walnut wood products among its specialties.

“Hotels and restaurants are increasingly looking for details that are connected to the identity of their spaces,” El Omari said. “By bringing customization into different categories of Moroccan craftsmanship, we can approach a hospitality project as a complete design requirement rather than as a single product order.”

Atlas Artisan has not publicly disclosed a consolidated figure for the number of hospitality projects completed, the number of hotels or restaurants served, the countries represented by those clients, or the percentage increase in hospitality business. The company’s public materials instead emphasize the breadth of its customization capabilities and its growing engagement with hospitality procurement and design professionals.

The expansion positions Atlas Artisan’s custom manufacturing capabilities across a wider range of hospitality requirements, from lighting and furniture-related pieces to tableware, amenities and decorative products. The company continues to produce its goods through Moroccan artisan craftsmanship while adapting designs and specifications for individual commercial projects.

About Atlas Artisan

Atlas Artisan is a Moroccan handcrafted goods company founded by Yassir El Omari and based in Marrakech. The company launched as an e-commerce platform and offers handcrafted products across categories including leather goods, raffia and wicker products, wood items, Moroccan lighting, home decor and traditional accessories.

Atlas Artisan also provides custom-made and personalized products for business and hospitality applications. Its customization capabilities include wood, brass and copper, leather, raffia and wicker products, with options for specified dimensions, finishes, engravings and branding. The company works with Moroccan artisans using traditional techniques to produce customized pieces for commercial and individual requirements.