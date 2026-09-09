Many Americans Lack Adequate Life Insurance in Dallas and Beyond: DG Life Group Is Closing That Gap With Independent, Carrier-Agnostic Guidance Across the DFW Area

Life insurance is widely understood to be a financial necessity. Most adults acknowledge that their family would face serious hardship without it. However, the majority of American households remain either uninsured or hold coverage that falls well short of what their financial obligations require. According to the 2024 LIMRA and Life Happens Insurance Barometer Study, nearly 102 million American adults are uninsured or underinsured. Most people say that they haven’t purchased life insurance because it’s too expensive. In Dallas, this misconception is leaving families exposed.

A separate gap exists in the understanding of modern policy features. Many Dallas families remain unaware that certain life insurance policies now include living benefits. These provisions allow access to the death benefit while the policyholder is still alive, in case of a chronic or terminal illness diagnosis. As per reports on Single Care, 70% of adults 65 and older will need long-term services and support. A life insurance policy with living benefits addresses that risk directly. However, most households aren’t aware that such coverage exists or that it can be structured within a standard policy.

To serve the growing number of Dallas-area households without adequate coverage, DG Life Group is expanding its independent life insurance in Dallas advisory practice across the DFW metropolitan area. Founded in 2012 and led by licensed insurance advisor Dev Gaymes, the agency provides personalized guidance with access to 30-plus A-rated carriers. It matches each client to the carrier whose underwriting is most favorable for their specific health profile and financial situation.

The independence of DG Life Group’s model has practical consequences for clients. Life insurance rates are regulated by state filings. The premium is identical whether a policy is purchased directly from a carrier or through an independent agency. The only difference is the carrier that evaluates the applicant’s file. Each carrier values based on its claims experience; the same person can qualify as table-rated at one company and be Preferred at another. With access to 30-plus A-rated carriers, DG Life Group identifies which carrier treats each client’s profile most favorably before an application is submitted.

The agency offers term, whole, and universal life policies alongside indexed universal life and no-medical-exam coverage options. No-exam policies can be approved in as little as 10 minutes through health questionnaire review and database checks, with coverage beginning the same day. The agency also provides long-term care planning and family estate planning guidance. Clients in the Park Cities, DFW, and across Texas can access the firm’s services in person or remotely.