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Shropshire cyber security consultancy Solusec among first ten firms worldwide accredited for AI-Enabled Penetration Testing

ByEthan Lin

Sep 9, 2026

Solusec has been named in the first cohort of just ten providers worldwide to achieve CREST’s new AI-Enabled Penetration Testing accreditation.

CREST, the international body that accredits the security testing industry, introduced the standard in July 2026 as an addition to its Penetration Testing Accreditation Standard. It gives clients independent assurance that a provider uses AI responsibly, securely and transparently. For Solusec it builds on the firm’s existing CREST Penetration Testing accreditation. The first cohort spans Europe, India and the United States, and follows CREST research showing 76% of providers increased their AI use over the past year.

The accreditation independently assesses how a provider governs its AI, secures client data, and keeps a qualified human directing and validating the work. In practice, clients get faster, more thorough testing, independently verified, with their data kept safe and a skilled human always in charge.

“AI is changing how businesses are tested for weaknesses, but it has to be governed properly,” said Daly Whyte, founder of Solusec. “Too often what gets sold as testing is just automated tooling with a clever label, or a business’s own data dumped into AI tools with no understanding of where it goes. A skilled human understands the information in front of them, the risk, and what needs immediate follow-up. This accreditation is independent proof of how we work.”

The recognition is timely: as more organisations sign up to the Government’s Cyber Resilience Pledge and require security testing across their supply chains, firms increasingly need credible, independently assured testing to win and keep work.

About Solusec: Solusec provides specialist security testing and assurance services, including managed detection and response, from Albrighton, Shropshire, working with organisations across the UK and beyond.

For more information about Solusec use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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