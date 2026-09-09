T. Madden & Associates, P.C. Releases Back-to-School Guide for Teen Drivers on the First 24 Hours After a Car Accident

With Georgia students returning to school and teen drivers spending more time behind the wheel, T. Madden & Associates, P.C. is releasing a free resource on what to do in the first 24 hours after a car crash. As a personal injury attorney that has spent years handling injury cases involving new and teen drivers, Attorney Terance Madden knows this guidance matters most before an accident happens, not after.

Back-to-school season brings a sharp rise in teen driving. Morning carpools, after-school practices, and new licenses handed out over the summer put more inexperienced drivers on the road, which is when clear, calm guidance matters most. It’s a pattern the firm has seen play out for years, and it’s part of why so many local families turn to T. Madden & Associates, P.C. as their car accident lawyer of choice.

Documenting the scene, including photos of vehicle damage, is one of the key first steps T. Madden & Associates, P.C. recommends teens take after a car accident.

“Teenagers are often driving unsupervised for the first time as school starts back up, and most have never been taught what an accident looks or feels like in the moment,” said Attorney Terance Madden, founder of T. Madden & Associates, P.C. “Our goal is to replace panic with a simple checklist so teens protect themselves, whether that’s after a fender-bender in the school lot or something more serious.”

The First 24 Hours After a Car Accident in Georgia: A Simple Checklist

T. Madden & Associates, P.C. is distributing a glovebox card walking teens through six steps after a car accident:

Check for injuries and pull over to a safe location. Call 911 and report the crash, even if it seems minor. Avoid admitting fault at the scene. Stick to the facts with the police. Document everything: vehicle damage, license plates, and the scene. Exchange information with the other driver, including insurance and witness details. Seek medical care right away, and track symptoms (such as concussion signs) that may appear days later.

These steps matter for every driver but carry extra weight for teens, who may feel pressure to apologize reflexively or fear calling a parent. As any experienced car accident attorney will note, what a driver says and documents early on can significantly affect a claim later.

Traffic Stops and Georgia’s Hands-Free Law

Alongside the accident checklist, the firm is releasing a companion guide on what to do if pulled over by police, a scenario many new drivers have never rehearsed. It covers de-escalation basics: signaling early, keeping hands visible, and knowing which information is required (name, license, registration, insurance) versus what a driver may decline to answer.

The guide also breaks down Georgia’s Hands-Free Act for drivers under 18, including restrictions on holding a device, texting, watching or recording video, and rules for hands-free navigation and calls.

“We wanted parents to have a tool they could sit down and practice with their teen, not just read once and forget,” said Attorney Terance Madden. “A calm, predictable response protects a young driver’s safety first, and their legal rights second.”

“While we hope that you don’t find yourself facing injuries after an accident, if you, your family and/or friends are ever injured due to the fault of another, we’re here to help,” he added.

Why This Matters for Georgia Teens and Families

The personal injury lawyers at T. Madden & Associates, P.C. work with families navigating the aftermath of auto crashes involving young or new drivers. Early missteps, such as leaving the scene, admitting fault under stress, or delaying medical treatment, are among the most common and preventable complications the firm sees.

Both guides are free to download and designed to be kept in a vehicle’s glovebox alongside registration and insurance.

About T. Madden & Associates, P.C.

Established nearly 25 years ago by Georgia personal injury lawyer Terance Madden, T. Madden & Associates, P.C. is a boutique catastrophic injury law firm providing experienced legal representation statewide from its offices in Atlanta, Decatur, Jonesboro, Macon, and Augusta. Led by an executive partnership of veteran attorneys, the firm specializes in severe automobile and trucking collisions, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. The firm operates on a no-fees-unless-we-win basis to keep legal help accessible to all, coupling high-powered trial advocacy with dedicated client care. The firm also gives back through The Terance Madden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that has awarded college scholarships to more than 250 Atlanta-area students over the past decade. Learn more at https://www.tmaddenlaw.com/. Contact T. Madden & Associates, P.C. for a free consultation.