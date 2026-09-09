Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore Highlights Lifetime Mechanical Protection Program for Qualifying Vehicle Purchases In Cincinnati, Ohio

Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore is highlighting its Lifetime Mechanical Protection program , which is included at no additional cost with qualifying vehicle purchases from its Cincinnati-area dealerships.

The program is designed to provide protection against certain covered powertrain component failures during vehicle ownership. According to Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore, eligible covered repairs carry a $0 deductible, subject to the terms, conditions and limitations of the protection program.

The coverage applies to qualifying vehicles purchased through participating Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore dealerships and is available at Jake Sweeney Service locations. The program covers certain powertrain components, with the dealership identifying engine, transmission, differential and timing-chain replacement among potential covered repairs. Coverage is subject to program requirements and exclusions.

“Vehicle ownership involves more than the initial purchase, and our goal with Lifetime Mechanical Protection is to provide customers with a straightforward form of support for eligible mechanical repairs,” said a representative of Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore. “The program also emphasizes regular maintenance, giving customers a clear path for keeping their coverage in good standing while maintaining their vehicle according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.”

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Maintaining the required service schedule is an important condition of the program. Customers must follow the maintenance schedule outlined in their vehicle’s owner’s manual and have vehicle servicing performed at a Jake Sweeney Service location to maintain coverage.

The program’s coverage is subject to a maximum payout. Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore states that the maximum payout during Lifetime Mechanical Protection coverage is the lesser of the vehicle’s NADA value at the time repairs are required or $10,000. Customers are advised to review the program’s complete terms and conditions for eligibility, covered components and applicable limitations.

The Lifetime Mechanical Protection program is part of Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore’s broader approach to supporting customers beyond the vehicle purchase. The company’s Cincinnati-area operations include new-vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle sales, financing, service and parts operations. Its used-car operation offers a range of pre-owned vehicles across multiple manufacturers.

For customers considering a qualifying vehicle, the protection program provides an additional consideration when evaluating the longer-term ownership and maintenance requirements associated with a pre-owned vehicle. Program availability, eligibility and coverage remain subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

About Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore

Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore is a Cincinnati-area automotive organization representing multiple vehicle brands and providing new and pre-owned vehicle sales, financing, service and parts operations. Its Jake Sweeney Used Car Superstore offers a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles, including used BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep and Kia models. The organization also operates service locations throughout the Cincinnati area, supporting vehicle maintenance and repairs.

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