TMG Industrial Launches Extreme Cover Series Pop-Up Tents in Canada

TMG Industrial, a leader in supplying professional and high-quality equipment, is proud to announce the Canadian availability of its TMG Extreme Cover Series Pop-Up Tents. Inspired by the design standards established by Extreme Canopy & Extreme Marquees, a brand originally developed in Australia and expanded into the United States, these products reflect a dedicated focus on strength, quality, and performance. Today, TMG Industrial brings this level of craftsmanship and reliability to Canadian businesses, contractors, and event organizers.

Three Tiers of Built-In Strength

To accommodate varying operational demands, the Extreme Cover Series is structured into three frame specifications:

MEDIUM STRENGTH — X5 Explorer: Built with a 1.75″ hexagonal steel frame paired with commercial nylon connectors for general utility and reliable shelter.

HIGH STRENGTH — X6 Velocity: Features a 1.75″ hexagonal profile constructed entirely from aluminum with heavy-duty aluminum connectors for superior structural integrity without excess weight.

ULTRA STRENGTH — X7 Tectonic: The heavy-duty flagship model featuring a 2.25″ hexagonal aluminum profile and aluminum connectors, engineered for maximum resilience in extreme environments.

Weather-Grade Protection and Custom Options

Every tent in the series is equipped with high-density PVC-coated polyester fabric. The top is fully waterproof, fire-retardant certified, and engineered to resist heavy UV exposure and strong wind loads. Customers can select from 10×10 ft, 10×15 ft, and 10×20 ft configurations in six standard colors (yellow, white, black, green, red, and blue) or utilize TMG Industrial’s custom printing services for corporate branding and event marketing.

Complete Ready-to-Deploy Package

Each unit ships as a complete kit containing the canopy frame, roof cover, a heavy-duty wheeled carry bag, tie-down ropes, and steel ground pins. The series provides dependable, rapidly deployable shelter across a wide range of applications, including outdoor trade shows, corporate events, farmers markets, commercial job sites, and emergency response operations.

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About TMG Industrial

TMG Industrial is a trusted brand founded in 2007 in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. It specializes in providing durable equipment needed for industrial, agricultural, and property work. The company has continually invested in product development to cater to the personalized needs of various sectors, building a reputation of excellence through a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and operational reliability.