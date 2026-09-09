BMW of Cincinnati North Announces Availability of 2027 BMW X7

BMW of Cincinnati North has announced the availability of the 2027 BMW X7 in its Cincinnati-area new-vehicle inventory, providing local customers with access to BMW’s full-size luxury SUV for the new model year.

The 2027 BMW X7 combines three-row seating, all-wheel drive and multiple powertrain configurations designed to provide a range of performance characteristics within BMW’s largest SUV. Current inventory at BMW of Cincinnati North includes the X7 xDrive40i, while the dealership’s new-vehicle lineup also supports availability across different X7 configurations as inventory changes.

The X7 xDrive40i uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The powertrain produces 375 horsepower and 398 lb.-ft. of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW xDrive all-wheel drive. BMW lists a 0-to-60-mph time of 5.6 seconds for the 2027 X7 xDrive40i.

For drivers seeking a higher-performance configuration, the X7 M60i uses a 4.4-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo V8 with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The engine produces 523 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque, with BMW reporting a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.5 seconds.

“The 2027 X7 gives customers an opportunity to combine the space and versatility of a three-row SUV with the performance and technology associated with BMW,” said a representative of BMW of Cincinnati North. “With the xDrive40i and M60i offering distinctly different approaches to performance, the X7 lineup gives customers meaningful choices based on how they intend to use their vehicle.”

The X7 is designed to accommodate up to seven occupants, while an available six-seat configuration replaces the second-row bench with captain’s chairs. BMW also lists up to 48.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the second row and up to 90.4 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded. The X7 can tow up to 7,500 pounds when properly equipped with the available factory-installed hitch.

BMW of Cincinnati North’s current inventory includes the 2027 X7 alongside a broader selection of BMW cars , SUVs, electric vehicles and performance models. The dealership’s inventory is updated as new vehicles arrive and existing vehicles are sold.

About BMW of Cincinnati North

BMW of Cincinnati North is a BMW dealership located in Cincinnati, Ohio . The dealership offers new BMW vehicles, BMW Certified and pre-owned vehicles, financing resources, automotive service, maintenance, repairs, parts and accessories. Its showroom and inventory include BMW sedans, coupes, convertibles, SUVs, electric vehicles and performance models, providing customers throughout the Cincinnati area with access to BMW vehicles and ownership services.

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