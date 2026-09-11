Maven Robotics Emerges From Stealth With $100 Million to Scale Industrial Robots

Maven Robotics has emerged from stealth after raising $100 million from RoboStrategy, LocalGlobe, Vine Ventures and XTX Markets Ventures. The Santa Clara startup plans to build 250 third-generation robots and begin designing a fourth-generation platform as it expands its work in industrial automation.

Maven was founded in 2024 with little more than an early robot concept and its founding team, CEO Hamza Derbas told TechCrunch. Its first major opportunity came after Derbas secured a meeting with a consumer goods company that was already evaluating four competing robotics providers.

Instead of presenting a robot concept, Maven studied the company’s factories and warehouses to identify workflows it could automate from end to end. The startup won the contract and now has as many as eight robots operating 16 hours per day with uptime of at least 99%, according to Derbas.

Starting With Mixed Palletizing

Maven’s robots run on wheeled bases, travel at up to 10 miles per hour and use two arms capable of lifting as much as 30 kilograms. Their first major task is mixed palletizing, where boxes arriving from different factories are reorganized into pallets containing the combination of products required by individual stores.

The company’s system connects with warehouse management software and handles the process through to outbound goods. Maven says its approach is designed around completing an industrial workflow rather than automating one isolated robot action.

In its official funding announcement, Maven said it is developing general-purpose robotics for material handling and assembly work. The company estimates palletization alone represents an $80 billion market.

Building Robots Around Industrial Work

Derbas previously worked in automotive engineering and electric vehicles before spending nine years in Apple’s special projects group, which was widely associated with the company’s former self-driving car effort. He founded Maven with his brother Khalid Derbas, who became CFO after working in private equity.

Maven uses data from deployed robots to retrain and evaluate its systems before sending updated models back into operation. The company is also developing pincer-like gloves that allow humans to demonstrate movements using a form similar to the grippers Maven wants its robots to use.

The startup plans to move beyond palletizing into material handling, followed by automation and fabrication tasks. Its approach is to develop those capabilities one task at a time while collecting operational data from each deployment.

RoboStrategy investor Jack Pearson said Maven’s focus on industrial systems helped distinguish it from robotics companies built primarily around research. Agility Robotics is among the closest comparisons, although its Digit robots use two legs, while Maven has chosen wheeled platforms to reduce complexity and cost.

Maven says its goal is not to compete primarily on AI models. Instead, Derbas said the company is focused on automating industrial labor and making its systems practical at large scale.

Featured image credits: Built In San Francisco

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