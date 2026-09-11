FnB Coffee Marks 20 Years of US Green Coffee Exports, Targets 230 Metric Tons in 2026

FnB Coffee, the green coffee export division of PT FnB Tech Indonesia, is marking 20 years of continuous green coffee shipments to the United States since 2006 and has set a 2026 export target of 230 metric tons, equivalent to twelve 20-foot containers. Beans are sourced from partner farmer networks across nine production centers from Aceh to Papua, covering 15 products from more than 10 origins including Aceh Gayo, Bali Kintamani Arabica, and wild-collected Kopi Luwak. Fair Trade, Fair Trade Organic, EU Organic, and NOP certifications apply across the network, giving US and European buyers verified traceability from origin. FnB Coffee will exhibit at SCAJ in Tokyo, booth 1106, from 14 to 17 October 2026.

FnB Coffee, the green coffee export division of PT FnB Tech Indonesia, is marking 20 years of continuous shipments to the United States and has set a 2026 export target of 230 metric tons, equivalent to twelve 20-foot containers.

The company has shipped to US buyers since 2006. That record reflects two decades of trade relationships with roasters and importers across North America and Europe rather than a recent entry into the market.

FnB Coffee currently offers 15 active products drawn from more than 10 Indonesian origins, covering Arabica, Robusta, Liberica, Excelsa, and wild-collected Kopi Luwak. Three origins anchor the current lineup.

Aceh Gayo . Arabica from Aceh is produced through a partner network of 1,690 farmers across 24 villages, working 82 hectares and yielding 45 lots per season. Of these, 1,151 partners hold Fair Trade Organic certification with EU Organic and NOP recognition. The origin is available as semi washed, full washed, natural, wine, and carbonic maceration.

Bali Kintamani Arabica . Honey-processed Arabica from Bali, supplied through five farmer groups with a capacity of 20 tons per harvest season.

Kopi Luwak Coffee . Wild-collected civet coffee, offered as green beans for roasters seeking Indonesia’s most distinctive specialty lot.

Beyond these three, the catalog includes Mandheling and Lintong from North Sumatra, Toraja Sapan from South Sulawesi, Flores Bajawa from East Nusa Tenggara, Java Preanger from West Java, and Robusta from Lampung.

The sourcing network spans nine production centers from Aceh to Papua. In North Sumatra, 436 partners work 112 hectares with an annual capacity of 60 tons. In Flores, 1,080 partners farm 3,000 hectares. Smaller operations in Central Java, East Java, and Papua supply Robusta, Excelsa, and Wamena Arabica. Certifications across the network include Fair Trade, Fair Trade Organic, EU Organic, and NOP.

Processing options vary by origin and include full washed, semi washed, natural, natural anaerobic, honey, wine, and carbonic maceration, allowing roasters to select lots by cup profile rather than origin alone.

FnB Coffee will exhibit at SCAJ, the Specialty Coffee Association of Japan exhibition, from 14 to 17 October 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, South Halls 1 and 2, booth 1106. Buyers attending can arrange meetings in advance.

Roasters and importers can request samples and discuss sourcing terms through the company’s website.

About FnB Coffee

FnB Coffee is the green coffee export division of PT FnB Tech Indonesia, supplying unroasted coffee beans from Indonesia to roasters and importers worldwide since 2006. The company provides wholesale, private label, OEM, and export services across more than 10 Indonesian origins, sourced through partner farmer networks in nine production centers from Aceh to Papua. Certifications across the network include Fair Trade, Fair Trade Organic, EU Organic, and NOP.