Mysterium VPN Introduces Router Support for Whole-Home Protection

The team at Mysterium VPN has recently announced a brand-new feature that adds new capabilities to its VPN service. The feature is called “Router Support”, and it allows users to connect a compatible home router straight to Mysterium VPN. The router itself now has the usual privacy protection that a VPN brings, but this extends to every single device that’s connected to that router. It means the entire home has full VPN protection while only needing to install Mysterium VPN on one device: the router.

This new feature is possible thanks to a WireGuard configuration that helps users connect Mysterium VPN to a router through their account dashboard. It will work with any router that current supports WireGuard, and the process involves generating a WireGuard key pair through Mysterium VPN and then downloading the router configuration file. A step-by-step guide is available on the company’s website to make things as easy as possible for everyone.

Mysterium VPN believes that this new feature is groundbreaking as it changes how households can use VPNs. Previously, users would need to install this VPN on every applicable device within a network, which would take a lot of effort – not to mention that certain devices may not support Mysterium VPN, like game consoles. Now, a user only needs to use the VPN on their main router, and every connected device receives the usual VPN encryption and privacy protection.

It creates true whole-home protection for families, and Mysterium VPN is quick to point out that this is still an early-release feature. They’re actively working on improving Router Support so it can become compatible with more routers. At the current moment, users can only configure Router Support for one router configuration, meaning households with multiple routers have to pick one. It’s a product with so much potential, and that could change the way VPNs are used forever.

Further details can be found here: https://www.mysteriumvpn.com/blog/news/mysterium-vpn-router-support-launch .

About Mysterium VPN

Mysterium VPN is a virtual private network provider that brings privacy to households all over the world. It strives to connect users to a global pool of residential IP addresses for reliable, secure and undetectable connections. The company wants to give users privacy and protection without slowing down internet speeds. Users can currently choose from over 100 countries when using the VPN service, with unlimited download speeds available.