IDScan Confirms Driver’s License Data Was Stolen in Cyberattack

Identity verification provider IDScan has confirmed that hackers stole driver’s license information and other government-issued identity data from its cloud systems. The disclosure comes about a week after reports linked the Louisiana-based company to a database containing information on more than 150 million people in the United States and Canada.

In an official security notice, IDScan said the stolen information includes full names, driver’s license numbers and identification numbers from other government documents, including passports. The company has not disclosed how many people were affected.

IDScan provides identity verification technology to corporate customers including entertainment venues and cannabis dispensaries. Its customers use the service to scan and verify government-issued identity documents.

Dark Web Database Exposed Millions of Records

Independent cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs first reported the suspected breach on September 1 after being alerted to a dark web service that allowed users to search driver’s license records belonging to more than 150 million people across the U.S. and Canada.

The database reportedly included names, license information and photographs. Krebs verified the data by finding his own record, while a security researcher separately confirmed that information about them was also present.

Records belonging to high-profile individuals were also available, including U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The Pentagon said it was aware of the suspected breach, while the FBI confirmed that it was investigating the incident.

IDScan said it received information about claims of unauthorized access around September 1, the same day Krebs published his report. The company initially said it was investigating the matter before later confirming that an intrusion had occurred.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

IDScan said its investigation remains in progress. The company noted that “full access to the information required payment,” apparently referring to the service through which the stolen records could be accessed.

The company has not confirmed how long attackers had access to its systems, although earlier reporting indicated that the compromise may have lasted about a year.

IDScan has also not provided a final number of affected individuals. The company has previously said in a 2025 fraud report that it maintains more than 150 million driver’s license records.

The company said it published the security notice to inform people who may have been affected while its investigation continues.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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