Snapchat Launches Plans for Invitations, RSVPs and Real-World Events

Snapchat has launched Snapchat Plans, a new set of features for creating, sharing and managing real-world events with friends. Users can organize gatherings inside the app while keeping information such as the event time, location and guest list in one place.

Snapchat says Plans can be used for birthday celebrations, sporting events, study sessions, weekend gatherings and other activities. The company said in its official announcement that the feature is designed to prevent event information from becoming buried across messages and conversations.

How Snapchat Plans Works

Users create a Snapchat Plan by entering a title, selecting a date and time, and inviting up to 200 friends. Each invitation is delivered through an individual chat, where recipients can respond with “Going,” “Maybe,” or “Can’t Go.”

Hosts can see who is attending, add more guests and change event information after creating a Plan. Guests can view the full attendee list, update their RSVP at any time and receive a reminder one hour before the event begins.

Snapchat is also adding a “My Plans” section to user profiles. It provides one place to view current, upcoming and previous events, while opening a friend’s profile will show Plans that both users share.

All Snapchat Plans are private and invite-only. The company is also keeping the planning tools within Snapchat rather than requiring users to switch between group conversations and a separate event-management service.

Snapchat Enters the Event-Planning Market

The features put Snapchat in closer competition with dedicated invitation platforms such as Partiful, which offers event invitations, RSVP management and other planning tools. Such services provide an alternative to coordinating gatherings through group chats where dates, locations and attendance information can become difficult to track.

Snapchat is not the only large technology company offering dedicated event-planning tools. Apple introduced Apple Invites in February 2025, allowing users to create custom invitations, collect RSVPs and share event information through an iPhone app and the web.

Snapchat has spent much of its history focused on messaging, photos, videos and other forms of online communication between friends. Snapchat Plans extends those interactions into organizing in-person gatherings while keeping the planning process inside the same app.

The company said the feature is intended to make it easier for friends to coordinate events without losing details in conversations. Snapchat Plans became available as part of the company’s latest expansion of its social features.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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