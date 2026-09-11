Saga20 Announces Mobile App for D&D Session Recording and Campaign Wikis

Saga20 has announced an upcoming mobile app with live session recording and offline access to campaign notes and worlds. The app extends Saga20’s campaign management platform for Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) and other tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGs), which turns recorded games into automatic session notes and a living campaign wiki.

From session recordings to a connected campaign wiki

Saga20’s session summarizer turns recordings from in-person and online games into editable recaps. Groups record using a phone, microphone or their existing online setup, then upload the audio for transcription and summarization.

The announcement brings together two uses for a phone at the game table: capturing the session as it happens and carrying the campaign’s existing history. Users will be able to access the same campaigns through mobile and web.

Direct recording and automatic session notes

The mobile app will let a group place an iPhone on the table and record directly in Saga20. At the end of the game, users can submit the recording for processing from within the app, bringing audio capture and submission into one workflow.

After processing, users can label speakers, connect them with players and characters, and generate a session summary. Voice matching carries familiar speakers into future recordings, helping associate decisions and dialogue with the people involved.

Saga20’s session summaries focus on the events that shape a campaign: discoveries, combat, character interactions, clues and unfinished storylines. Recaps are editable, with narrative and quick-reference formats and preferences for the level of detail. Campaign context informs recurring names, locations and references to earlier adventures.

The recording workflow links the game played at the table with the notes used to prepare for the next session. A decision made during play can become part of the recap and contribute to the campaign’s ongoing record.

Offline access to sessions and campaign worlds

The mobile app will store campaign material on the phone for offline viewing, including saved session notes and world pages. Players and game masters will be able to consult those records while traveling, commuting or preparing for a game, with saved content available without an internet connection.

The material includes two complementary views of the campaign. Session notes describe what happened during an individual game. The campaign wiki organizes information around characters, non-player characters (NPCs), locations, factions and items across multiple adventures.

A recurring NPC, for example, may appear in several session recaps. Their world page brings the character’s information and history together. Story So Far timelines record significant moments around characters and locations, providing context when they return to the story.

Offline access makes those saved accounts available beyond the game table. A player can revisit the previous session or read about a location the party has encountered, while a game master can consult earlier developments before continuing the adventure.

Connected campaigns across phone and web

Existing users will be able to sign in to the mobile app and access their campaigns. A game master can prepare through the web application, record the next game on an iPhone and return to the campaign from either device.

The release builds on Saga20’s existing campaign tools, including interactive maps, D&D 5e and Pathfinder 2e character sheets, and a Campaign Journal for quest tracking and ongoing storylines. Maps connect locations to wiki pages, while character sheets sit alongside personal histories. The Journal brings the party’s current situation and unresolved threads into an overview for subsequent games.

These established tools provide the context for the mobile expansion: the session recording belongs to a continuing campaign with its own cast, geography and history. The phone becomes another point of access to that campaign, as well as a way to record its next session.

Saga20 supports D&D, Pathfinder, Call of Cthulhu, Cyberpunk RED, Vampire: The Masquerade and homebrew tabletop games. Its summaries reflect the system being played, from discoveries and battles to investigative clues and relationships between characters.

About Saga20

Saga20 is a tabletop RPG campaign management platform for game masters and players. It combines automatic session notes, a living campaign wiki, character histories, quest tracking, maps and character sheets in a shared campaign record.