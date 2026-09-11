OdbO Announces Kickstarter Launch for The Original Emotion Patch Plush

OdbO, an Australian designed collectible comfort brand created in Melbourne, has announced that its First Release, OdbO The Original Emotion Patch Plush™, will launch on Kickstarter on 16 September 2026 at 10AM AEST. Designed as a collectible comfort companion for ages 14+, OdbO brings together plush design, tactile grounding, visual Emotion Patches, guided audio and reflective journaling to give emotional weight a physical form.

The Kickstarter launch will introduce OdbO’s first release and give early supporters an opportunity to access selected launch rewards and become part of the brand’s First Founding Humans community.

A Comfort Object Shaped by a Cultural Moment

OdbO enters the market at a time when stress, anxiety, burnout, financial pressure and emotional overwhelm are widely discussed across generations. Deloitte’s 2025 global Gen Z and Millennial Survey reported that 40 percent of Gen Zs and 34 percent of millennials feel stressed or anxious all or most of the time, while the World Health Organization has reported that nearly one in seven people globally were living with a mental disorder in 2021.

OdbO does not present itself as a medical product, treatment, therapy tool or substitute for professional care. Instead, it responds to this broader emotional climate through design, storytelling and a connected ritual built around recognition, tactile grounding and reflection.

Created by founders Daniel and Leslie in Melbourne, OdbO began with a simple premise: some feelings may need a visible and tactile place to land before they can be explained. The product is intended for people aged 14 and over who connect with emotional design, meaningful objects, tactile grounding, journaling, self reflection, collectibility and quiet moments of pause.

“OdbO was created from the understanding that sometimes, before a feeling can be explained, it needs somewhere safe and gentle to land,” said Daniel Chee, Founder of OdbO. “We did not want to create another plush. We wanted to create a comfort companion that helps people recognise what they are carrying, give it form, hold it differently and reflect when they are ready.”

The First Release Introduces the Bunny Disguise

At the centre of the First Release is OdbO itself, a soft grey form representing the emotional weight people carry in their minds. For this launch, OdbO wears the Bunny Disguise Suit, the first outer form in the brand’s collectible world.

The Bunny Disguise is designed to represent softness, innocence, protection and quiet courage, while maintaining the visual contrast between the grey inner form and its gentler outer layer.

The grey OdbO form can be removed from the Bunny Disguise and held as a tactile grounding object. When OdbO is placed inside the Bunny Disguise, its soft pink feet become its cheeks. The design detail reflects the brand’s central idea: emotional weight can be translated into something visible, tactile and personal without needing to be reduced to one fixed meaning.

The core plush, Bunny Disguise and First Release packaging have already been developed, manufactured and tested. Kickstarter will serve as the exclusive First Release channel and as the public beginning of OdbO’s wider collectible comfort world.

Emotion Patches Create a Personal Visual Language

One of OdbO’s defining features is the use of embroidered Emotion Patches. Rather than operating as fixed labels, the patches are designed as visual symbols that allow each person to choose what feels closest to what they are carrying.

A single patch may represent anxiety, grief, courage, joy, protection, burnout, hope, celebration or something entirely personal depending on the moment and the person using it.

This open interpretation is central to the product’s non-clinical approach. OdbO is not designed to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any condition. Its purpose is to support personal reflection by helping a feeling become easier to notice, externalise and process at a person’s own pace. The patches provide a visual entry point into that process while retaining room for individual meaning.

“OdbO sits in a softer space between emotional design, tactile grounding, self reflection and collectibility,” Chee said. “The OdbO Ritual is built as a structured grounding and reflection framework, but the experience itself stays gentle, personal and easy to understand.”

A Connected Grounding and Reflection Ritual

The OdbO Ritual brings the plush, patches, removable form, guided audio and journal into a connected experience. Its six elements are Emotional Identification, Visual Externalisation, Tactile Separation, Pressure Based Grounding, Guided Reconnection and Reflective Integration.

Together, they create a process for recognising what is present, giving it a visible form, separating it from the mind through touch, returning attention to the body, slowing the moment through guided audio and recording what helped.

In practice, a person chooses an Emotion Patch to recognise what is being carried, places it on OdbO to give the feeling a visual form, removes and holds OdbO’s tactile body, uses touch and pressure to support grounding, listens to Hear with Me guided audio and records observations in REFLECT with OdbO.

Hear with Me includes three guided audio tracks developed around grounding principles with input from a clinical psychologist. The audio is designed to complement the tactile and reflective elements of the OdbO experience while keeping the overall process accessible and personal.

OdbO is not a medical product, treatment or substitute for professional care. The framework is intended to support personal grounding and reflection rather than provide clinical diagnosis or treatment.

Building a Collectible Comfort World

The Bunny Disguise is positioned as the beginning of OdbO’s collectible world. The company says future directions may include additional disguises, new Emotion Patches, guided audio experiences, audio reflections, collaborations and limited releases, with details to be shared as they are confirmed.

These plans are intended to expand the ways OdbO can represent different feelings, moments and forms of emotional storytelling.

“The Bunny Disguise is only the beginning,” Chee said. “With the support of our First Founding Humans, OdbO can grow into a collectible comfort world that explores mental wellbeing, the experiences that shape us and the often unspoken parts of moving through life.”

The Kickstarter campaign will open on 16 September 2026 at 10AM AEST, introducing OdbO’s First Release and its first community of supporters. The launch marks the beginning of a collectible comfort world designed around the idea that feelings can be recognised, given form, held and reflected on over time.

About OdbO

OdbO is an Australian designed collectible comfort brand created to give emotional weight a physical form. Founded by Daniel and Leslie in Melbourne, OdbO brings together plush design, Emotion Patches, tactile grounding, guided audio and reflective journaling through OdbO The Original Emotion Patch Plush™.

Designed as a collectible comfort companion for ages 14+, OdbO is built around a connected grounding and reflection ritual that encourages people to recognise, externalise, hold and reflect on what they may be carrying.

OdbO is created by Ahhsemble Pty Ltd as a GOTSENT original, with its First Release launching on Kickstarter in September 2026.

Interested supporters can learn more through the company’s official website and follow OdbO’s updates on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok or contact the team directly at hello@gotsent.com.au . A brand introduction is also available on YouTube .