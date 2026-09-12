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FreeTrustDocs Launches Free Certificate of Trust Generator Covering All 50 States

ByEthan Lin

Sep 12, 2026

FreeTrustDocs has launched a free Certificate of Trust generator designed to help individuals create a certificate of trust document online. The platform is intended to provide a straightforward starting point for users who need a certificate of trust for trust administration and related purposes.

A certificate of trust is generally used to provide information confirming the existence and authority of a trust without requiring the full trust agreement to be shared. FreeTrustDocs’ new online generator is designed to guide users through the information needed to create the document.

The platform covers all 50 U.S. states, allowing users to access a state-specific certificate of trust generation process regardless of where their trust is established. The availability is intended to make the document creation process more accessible to trustees and other individuals handling trust-related administrative requirements.

Users can access the free certificate of trust template through the FreeTrustDocs website and enter information relevant to their trust. The online process is designed to help organize the information into a certificate document that can be reviewed before use.

The launch expands FreeTrustDocs’ collection of online trust documentation resources. The platform operates as a free trust document generator focused on providing accessible tools for individuals who need to prepare common trust-related documents.

“Trustees and trust administrators often need documents that communicate specific information about a trust without distributing the entire trust agreement,” said Kenneth Kohler. “The goal of FreeTrustDocs is to make these types of documents easier to prepare by providing an accessible online starting point.”

As with other legal documents, the appropriate content and execution requirements for a certificate of trust can vary depending on the circumstances and applicable state law. Users should review generated documents carefully and consult a qualified attorney when legal advice or document review is needed.

The new certificate generator is available through FreeTrustDocs, providing users across the United States with access to the tool online.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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