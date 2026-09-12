CorneaCare Expands Nationwide Retail Footprint to 8,500 Doors and Launches New Product Innovation

CorneaCare, the leading eyecare brand redefining how consumers treat and manage their eye health, announced a series of major milestones: the national retail expansion to over 8,500 stores across Walmart, Target, and Walgreens; the launch of Ripple, a preservative-free artificial tear designed specifically for contact lens users; an upgraded Rescue self cooling eye compress; and a fully redesigned digital experience set to launch in May.

Together, these milestones mark a significant step forward in CorneaCare’s mission to make eyecare a part of daily self-care through clean, convenient and effective solutions.

Nationwide Retail Expansion to 8,500 Doors

CorneaCare products are now available in more than 8,500 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Walgreens.

This expansion dramatically increases accessibility for consumers seeking high-quality, doctor-designed eyecare products, meeting consumers where they already shop and accelerating CorneaCare’s vision of making eyecare part of everyday health routines.

Introducing Ripple: A New Standard for Contact Lens Comfort

CorneaCare introduced Ripple, a preservative-free artificial tear formulated specifically for the needs of contact lens users, a group often underserved by traditional eye drops.

Unlike conventional tears that contain preservatives or require contact lens removal before use, Ripple is designed for seamless, on-the-go use, helping maintain hydration, comfort, and ocular surface health throughout the day.

Ripple expands CorneaCare’s growing portfolio of preservative-free solutions, continuing the company’s focus on eliminating unnecessary additives while delivering clinically effective care.

Enhanced Rescue Self Cooling Eye Compress

CorneaCare also announced the launch of an improved version of its Rescue self cooling eye compress, a core product in its eyecare system.

The updated compress delivers enhanced cooling performance, improved fit, and greater comfort to provide more effective relief from digital eye strain, dryness, and inflammation.

This upgrade reflects CorneaCare’s continued investment in refining core products based on consumer feedback and clinical insight.

New Digital Experience Launching in May

In May, CorneaCare will debut a fully redesigned website, creating a more seamless and supportive experience for consumers.

The new platform will make it easier for consumers to:

Understand their conditions and symptoms

Discover personalized eye health routines

Access educational content grounded in clinical science

Integrate products into a daily eyecare system

This digital evolution is part of CorneaCare’s broader effort to bridge the gap between eyecare and eye health, bringing education and products into a single, connected experience.

Building the Future of eyecare

CorneaCare is redefining eyecare by moving beyond single-product solutions toward a comprehensive, routine-based approach—combining products, education, and accessibility.

With expanded retail presence, new product innovation, and a modern digital platform, CorneaCare is laying the foundation for a future where eyecare is proactive, personalized, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.