Google Makes It Easier to Switch Password Managers on Android

Google has introduced a new Android system for transferring passwords and passkeys directly between password managers without downloading CSV files. The feature allows users to switch providers while keeping the transfer within supported apps and Android’s credential system.

Google said in its official announcement that the process is designed to avoid the risks associated with exporting passwords into unencrypted text files. Passkeys can also be transferred, removing the need for users to recreate them individually across websites and apps.

Android Handles the Transfer Between Apps

To start a transfer, users open their new password manager and select the option to import or copy credentials from another provider. Android then detects compatible password managers installed on the device and shows the available sources.

Users select their existing password manager, review the information being transferred and approve the request. Android then coordinates the transfer between the two apps, while users retain control over which provider receives their credentials.

Google’s Credentials Transfer API uses the standardized FIDO Credential Exchange Format to support transfers between credential providers. The system supports passwords and passkeys alongside other credential types, and works on devices running Android 8 or later.

The transfer framework is designed so raw credentials are not exposed to Android itself or to apps that have not been authenticated for the transfer. This replaces a process where users often had to export sensitive login information into files stored on their devices.

1Password, Bitwarden and Dashlane Support the System

The new switching experience is already available through Google Password Manager and selected third-party services, including 1Password, Bitwarden and Dashlane. Google said additional password managers will be supported in the future.

1Password has added direct credential transfers on compatible Android devices, allowing users to import data from supported password managers without relying on CSV files. Other participating services have introduced similar support using the same credential exchange standard.

Passkey transfers are a notable part of the update because passkeys previously could not easily move between password managers. Users changing providers could therefore need to create replacement passkeys separately for each supported account.

The feature will be available across Android devices running Android 8 or newer, according to TechCrunch. Google Password Manager, 1Password, Bitwarden and Dashlane are among the first services supporting the new transfer process.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.