Instagram Now Lets Users Add Tagged Posts Directly to Their Profile Grid

Instagram is rolling out a feature that lets users add posts they are tagged in directly to their main profile grid. The update gives users another way to display photos and videos posted by other accounts without downloading or republishing the content themselves.

Users can add a tagged post from the direct message notification they receive when someone tags them, from the original post, or through the Tagged tab on their profile. They can also remove the post from their main grid later if they change their mind.

The original post remains with the account that published it and is not duplicated or moved. Removing it from the main grid also does not remove it from the user’s Tagged tab.

Creators Can Display Tagged Collaborations

Instagram said the feature could also be useful for creator collaborations and brand campaigns. Creators who are tagged in another person’s post can now display that content on their profiles without reposting it or requiring the original publisher to use Instagram’s Invite Collaborators feature.

This could allow several creators involved in the same campaign to display one tagged post across their respective profile grids. The original content and its ownership remain unchanged.

Tagged posts appear in reverse chronological order on the main grid by default, according to reports on the rollout. Users can then reposition them using Instagram’s existing profile-grid arrangement controls.

Instagram Adds More Profile Controls

The feature follows Instagram’s introduction of Reorder Your Grid in June, which allows users to rearrange posts on their main profile regardless of their original publication dates. Together, the tools give users more control over which content appears prominently when someone visits their profile.

Instagram has also recently introduced editing and content-management features for posts and Reels. First Draft can automatically trim selected video clips and remove pauses to create an initial Reel edit, while Replace Audio allows users to change the music attached to an existing post.

The new tagged-post feature began rolling out on September 10. It adds another option for users who want content posted by friends, creators or collaborators to appear alongside posts they published themselves.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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