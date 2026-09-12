Drama Kids International of Tucson Announces Expanded Focus on Theater as a Foundation for Confident Communication

Drama Kids International of Tucson has announced a continued emphasis on developmental drama, an approach that uses theater education to support children’s personal development alongside acting and performance skills.

Serving children and teens throughout Tucson, Marana and Vail, Arizona, the locally and family owned organization provides drama and musical theater programs designed for students with varying levels of experience. Its approach centers on the idea that a successful theater experience is not defined only by what happens during a final performance.

For one student, progress may involve becoming comfortable speaking in front of a group. Another student may develop confidence through improvisation, learn to collaborate with classmates or discover an interest in creative storytelling. Drama Kids International of Tucson incorporates these experiences into its programming as part of a broader developmental process.

Theater as a Learning Environment

The organization’s curriculum uses activities associated with theater to give students opportunities to practice communication and creative thinking. Improvisation encourages students to respond to situations without relying on a predetermined script, while scripted scenes give them opportunities to explore characterization, dialogue and performance.

Creative movement, speech exercises, theater games and ensemble activities add additional opportunities for students to listen, communicate and work with others. These activities are integrated into classes in ways that encourage students to participate actively rather than simply observe.

The developmental approach also allows theater to become a setting in which children can experiment with different ways of expressing themselves. Students can practice speaking clearly, making creative choices and responding to unexpected situations while working alongside peers.

Confidence Can Begin With Small Steps

Drama Kids International of Tucson places particular emphasis on the gradual development of confidence. Not every student enters a theater program eager to perform in front of an audience, and the organization maintains that previous performance experience should not determine whether a child has a place in the classroom.

Students can participate regardless of their previous theater training or perceived talent. This inclusive philosophy allows children to begin from different starting points while working toward individual goals.

A student who initially hesitates to volunteer may eventually participate in an improvisation activity. A child who speaks quietly may begin practicing projection and clear delivery. Another student may become more comfortable contributing ideas during ensemble exercises.

These moments can form part of a longer process in which students become increasingly comfortable communicating with others and taking appropriate creative risks.

Developing Communication Through Performance

Public speaking and communication are central to Drama Kids International of Tucson’s programs. Students practice delivering dialogue, expressing characters, listening to scene partners and presenting ideas to groups, helping them become more comfortable communicating in different settings.

Theater also teaches students to listen and respond to others, making collaboration an important part of the experience. In musical theater, this extends across acting, singing, dancing, blocking and rehearsals, giving students practical experience working toward a shared production. These skills can support communication, confidence and teamwork both on and off the stage.

Programs Designed for Different Ages and Interests

Drama Kids International of Tucson offers programming for children and teens through after school Drama Kids classes, Acting Academy, Ovations!, Mini Movers, summer and school break camps, workshops and musical theater through Take 2! Performance Academy.

The variety allows students to explore theater according to their age, interests and experience. Fall classes focus on foundational skills such as acting, improvisation, speech, movement, characterization, storytelling and ensemble work, while the spring season gives students opportunities to apply those skills through rehearsals and live performances for family and friends.

Throughout the programs, teachers encourage participation, creative decision making and collaboration while recognizing that confidence develops differently for each student. Rather than expecting every child to become the same type of performer, the organization provides opportunities for students to discover and strengthen their individual abilities.

A Local Approach to Performing Arts Education

Drama Kids International of Tucson serves families across Tucson, Marana and Vail through programs offered in local schools and community locations. As a family owned business, the organization emphasizes its connection to Southern Arizona families while providing children with opportunities to participate in performing arts education. Its local approach complements a curriculum focused on personal and developmental growth, creating opportunities for students to build relationships with peers and instructors while exploring theater.

For families considering children’s theater, the programs offer more than performance instruction, combining acting and storytelling with opportunities to practice communication, creativity and collaboration. Through classes, workshops and productions, students can develop skills at their own pace while experiencing the shared process of creating theater.

Recognized as Best Children’s Theater Program in Tucson

Drama Kids International has been recognized as Best Children’s Theater Program in Tucson, Arizona of 2026 . The recognition highlights its approach to youth theater and performing arts education, using theater to help children build communication, creativity, collaboration, leadership, public speaking and self-confidence.

The award also recognizes the organization’s inclusive approach, welcoming children of different personalities, experience levels and goals while emphasizing personal growth and participation alongside performance. For Drama Kids International, the recognition reflects the value of giving children opportunities to develop skills that extend beyond the stage.

The Growth Before the Curtain

For Drama Kids International of Tucson, the final performance represents only one part of the theater experience. Much of the developmental work happens during rehearsals, classroom activities, improvisation exercises and everyday interactions between students.

Suzanne Kaplan, co-owner of Drama Kids International of Tucson alongside her husband, Robert Kaplan, summarizes the organization’s philosophy by emphasizing the broader role of theater education.

“We teach acting, but what we’re really developing are confident communicators, creative thinkers, collaborators, and future leaders.”

Kaplan also points to the value of giving children opportunities to make mistakes while learning.

“Theater gives children permission to take risks in a safe environment. They can try something, make a mistake, laugh, try again, and discover that making a mistake isn’t something to fear.”

Drama Kids International of Tucson continues to position developmental drama as a way to make performing arts participation relevant to a broad range of children. Through classes, camps, workshops, musical theater and performance opportunities, the organization provides settings in which young people can explore theater while developing skills that extend beyond the stage.

About Drama Kids International of Tucson

Drama Kids International of Tucson is a locally and family owned youth theater and performing arts organization serving children and teens throughout Tucson, Marana and Vail, Arizona. The organization is owned by Suzanne Kaplan and her husband, Robert Kaplan. Its programs include after school drama classes, Acting Academy, Ovations!, Mini Movers, camps, workshops and musical theater through Take 2! Performance Academy. The organization’s developmental drama curriculum combines theater activities with opportunities to strengthen confidence, public speaking, communication, leadership, collaboration, creative thinking and self expression.

Connect with Drama Kids , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Reviews . Business inquiries can be directed to dramakids@dramakidsaz1.com .