“2025 China Yearbook” Debuts at São Paulo International Book Fair

On September 9, the English version of the “2025 China Yearbook” debuted on Wednesday at the opening of the 27th São Paulo International Book Fair at the Anhembi Convention Center.

The “2025 China Yearbook” was published by Xinhua Publishing House and has been distributed in China and abroad.

The English-language edition of the yearbook comprises sections on China’s national conditions, political party system, state institutions, and other key topics. It is over one million words in length and contains more than 100 photos.

Launched in 1981 and published in both Chinese and English, the yearbook is renowned for its comprehensive content and authoritative data. It serves as an essential reference for research institutions worldwide and was collected by nearly 100 university libraries in 2025.

The 2025 edition responds to reader feedback with a streamlined redesign, ensuring its extensive content is both accessible and easy to navigate.

On the opening day of the book fair, the Chinese delegation presented copies of the yearbook to Brazil 247 News and São Paulo State University. At Librería del GAM in Santiago, Chile, the delegation also presented a copy to Fernando Reyes Matta, former Chilean Ambassador to China. The recipients represent a diverse cross-section of the region’s publishing and academic communities, encompassing publishers and booksellers specializing in China-related works, cultural organizations, and scholars actively engaged in research, translation and cultural exchange between China and Latin America.

Spanning a total exhibition area of 87,000 square meters, hosting over 230 exhibitors, and expecting approximately 700,000 visitors, the fair stands as the largest book fair in Latin America and a key annual gathering for the region’s publishing and cultural communities.

Following its debut in São Paulo, the China Yearbook is expected to reach additional institutions and readers across Latin America, offering international audiences a reference on contemporary China and facilitating academic and cultural exchange between China and the region.

As the “2025 China Yearbook” extends its international reach, it seeks cooperation with distributors, booksellers, literary agents, and other organizations interested in making the publication available to readers worldwide. For partnership inquiries, please contact China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation at lizhuolu@cnpiec.com.cn.

China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC) is the largest, strongest importer-exporter in the Chinese publishing and international book fair organizing industries. has established long-term partnerships with libraries, academic institutions, and bookstores in more than 170 countries and regions. The company exports over 700,000 titles and more than 3 million copies/units of publications annually, covering books, newspapers and periodicals, audiovisual products, and digital content. CNPIEC is creating a group structure encompassing activities including publications import and export, digital resource services, international exhibition services, print on demand, international publishing, cultural trade, finance and real estate.