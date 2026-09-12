Private Autopsy in Phoenix: Postmortem Pathology Explains Options for Families When the County Does Not Perform an Examination

Many families in the Phoenix area learn, often within hours of a death, that no autopsy will be performed. Not every death falls within the scope of a county examination, and when it does not, families are left with a death certificate and a set of questions that nothing in the paperwork answers.

Postmortem Pathology wants those families to know that a private autopsy in Phoenix is available to them, arranged at their request and on their timeline. An independent autopsy in Maricopa County does not require a referral, a court order, or anyone’s permission beyond the legal next of kin.

“Families are frequently told that an autopsy is not indicated, and they hear that as the end of the conversation,” said Dan Lingamfelter, D.O., Lead Pathologist at Postmortem Pathology. “It is not. When a family still has questions, they are entitled to have those questions examined properly, and we are here to do that work for them.”

Who performs the examination

A private examination is conducted by a board-certified forensic pathologist, the same specialty that performs examinations for county offices. The scope is decided with the family and typically includes an external and internal examination, retention of tissue for microscopic study, and toxicology where it is indicated by the circumstances.

What the family receives

The result is a written autopsy report that belongs to the family. It documents findings, cause of death, and any contributing conditions. Families use these reports for their own understanding, for conversations with their physicians about inherited risk, and in some cases for insurance, estate, or legal matters.

Timing matters

The single most common regret Postmortem Pathology hears is from families who waited. An examination is most straightforward before burial or cremation, and the window is shorter than most people expect. Families weighing the decision often want to know how long an autopsy takes before it delays anything. The examination itself is completed in a matter of hours, preliminary findings follow quickly, and funeral arrangements generally proceed as planned.

Where a family only reaches the question later, exhumation is sometimes possible, though it is a longer and more involved path than acting before services take place.

“There is no good time to make this decision, and no family is ever ready for it,” Lingamfelter said. “What we can do is make the process simple, keep it respectful, and give people something solid to hold on to afterward.”

Service area

Postmortem Pathology serves families throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Sun City, and the surrounding communities of Maricopa County. Families can review private autopsy cost information and request an examination directly through the website.

About Postmortem Pathology

Postmortem Pathology provides private and independent autopsy services to families, attorneys, and institutions, with locations serving Arizona, Nevada, California, Utah, Colorado, and Missouri. All examinations are performed by board-certified forensic pathologists and documented in a written report the family owns.