The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape Announces Free Education Service for Australians Tackling Lifestyle Debt

The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape, founded by Paul Newson, has announced a free education and referral service designed for Australian households carrying multiple forms of household debt, including mortgages and loans associated with lifestyle purchases.

The service was developed from Paul’s own experience of discovering how quickly a lifestyle built around financial commitments could become difficult to manage. After selling everything and moving to a remote island off the Queensland coast in 2016, Paul later chose a caravan and life on the road while raising a family.

As the commitments accumulated, including a caravan repayment, vehicle finance, and credit card balances, he found himself dealing with the same type of financial pressure the service now addresses.

Paul’s background includes more than 20 years of experience across finance and real estate. The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape combines that professional background with his personal experience of managing multiple debts connected to the lifestyle he wanted to enjoy.

From Island Life to a Different Kind of Financial Problem

Paul’s story began with a decision to step away from a conventional lifestyle. In 2016, he sold his belongings and moved to a remote island off the Queensland coast, where he started a family.

Later, he left island life for a caravan and an acreage. The change was intended to support a lifestyle centered on family and time outdoors, but the associated financial commitments eventually became difficult to manage.

The experience led Paul to examine the relationship between debt and lifestyle. Rather than viewing each repayment as a separate obligation, he began considering the combined effect of a mortgage, vehicle finance, recreational loans, and credit cards on household cash flow.

That experience became the foundation for The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape.

“I sold everything and moved to a remote island to live differently, then found myself working just as hard to pay off the very things that were supposed to set me free. That’s exactly the trap I help other families get out of now,” said Paul.

The Service Focuses on the Complete Debt Picture

The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape is designed around the idea that households can benefit from seeing their debts as one connected picture rather than as separate repayments.

The business focuses on Australian households with established incomes who may nevertheless feel financially stretched because several forms of debt are being managed simultaneously. The model can include households with a mortgage alongside commitments such as caravan, boat, vehicle, or credit card debt.

Its educational process begins by mapping the household’s debt position and identifying available cash flow. From there, the service can help participants consider potential restructuring strategies and coordinated repayment approaches.

The company describes the process as an education and referral service rather than financial advice.

A Free Education First Model

A defining feature of The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape is that its core education and planning service is offered without an upfront fee to participants.

The business works with a network of specialists across areas including home loans, accounting, conveyancing, property management, and coaching. According to the company, referral relationships help support the free education model.

The company states that it discloses that referral fees may be received from specialists it recommends. Clients are not required to use a referred provider.

This distinction is central to the business model, which is positioned around education and referral rather than paid financial advice.

The Escape Plan Maps a Path Forward

The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape describes its process through three stages. The first is designed to establish a complete view of household debt and determine how much cash flow may potentially be freed.

The second stage, known as the Escape Blueprint, focuses on considering how debts may be structured and how repayments could be coordinated.

For eligible participants, the third stage is a Full Escape Plan that may incorporate available cash flow and real estate investment as part of a longer term strategy.

The company does not present a fixed outcome or guaranteed timeframe. The suitability of any strategy depends on individual circumstances, financial position, lending conditions, and other factors.

The Goal Extends Beyond Paying Down Debt

For Paul, the motivation behind the service is connected to what happens after debt becomes more manageable.

His personal experience shaped the idea that lifestyle purchases can become counterproductive when the associated repayments consume the time and income that those purchases were intended to support.

“We didn’t buy the caravan to work ourselves into the ground paying for it. We bought it to actually use it, all the time, not just the one week a year we’ve budgeted for,” said Paul.

The business therefore frames debt management around the broader objective of creating more flexibility for family time and outdoor activities, rather than treating a debt free milestone as the sole objective.

“Getting rid of the debt isn’t the finish line. It’s what gets you back outside,” said Paul.

A Different Role From Traditional Mortgage Broking

The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape distinguishes its model from conventional mortgage broking by focusing on the broader household debt picture and maintaining involvement after a lending transaction.

Mortgage brokers generally focus on helping clients obtain or refinance a home loan. The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape instead describes its role as beginning with education and continuing through planning and referrals.

The company also differs from a simple debt consolidation approach. It does not present consolidation as a universal solution and instead emphasizes examining how different debts interact before considering possible restructuring.

This approach is intended to help households understand the potential consequences of changing the structure or term of their debts before making decisions.

Building the Service Around Lived Experience

Paul’s personal experience remains an important part of the story behind The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape. His transition from island living to a caravan lifestyle, followed by the realization that debt was limiting the freedom those choices were intended to create, informed the service’s central message.

The business combines that experience with Paul’s more than two decades of work across finance and real estate. Rather than presenting the service solely as a technical debt solution, its focus is on helping households understand the connection between their financial commitments and the lifestyle they are trying to maintain.

“The goal was never just ‘debt-free.’ The goal is more time outdoors, more time with family, and less time chained to a desk paying for a lifestyle you never get to live,” said Newson.

About The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape

The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape is an Australian free education and referral service founded by Paul Newson. It helps households understand and manage debts, including mortgages, vehicle finance, recreational loans, and credit cards.

The service offers an Escape Snapshot, Escape Blueprint, and, for eligible participants, a Full Escape Plan. It works with specialists in home loans, accounting, conveyancing, property management, and coaching. Referral fees support its free education model, while clients are not required to use referred services. The service provides education and referrals, not financial advice.

More information is available through the website www.thegreataussiemortgageescape.com.au . General inquiries can be directed to paul@thegreataussiemortgageescape.com.au. The Great Aussie Mortgage Escape also maintains profiles on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .