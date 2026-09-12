Laura Ruplėnaitė-Beresnevičienė Announces Book on Law and the Decalogue as Her Faith-Inspired Mobile Photography Reaches an International Audience

Laura Ruplėnaitė-Beresnevičienė, a lawyer and photographer based in Biržai, Lithuania, has announced that she is preparing a new book on law and the Decalogue, her second publication after an earlier book she compiled and released with an ISBN. The announcement follows a profile published by FineArtsNews in September 2026, which introduced her photography to an international readership under the title “Capturing the Creator’s Gaze.”

The book grows out of her professional work and connects the practice of law with the Ten Commandments. Alongside it, she is considering presenting her photographs to a wider audience, possibly together with another of her passions: a collection of cups gathered from countries around the world.

A Camera Phone as the Main Tool

Ruplėnaitė-Beresnevičienė photographs with a mobile phone. Until recently she worked with a professional camera, but she found that the quality of the images was no worse on a phone, and it has become her main tool. She associates it with leisure: photography is not her profession but the way she spends her free time, pursued with enthusiasm in order to convey the beauty she sees. Her subjects are nature, landscapes and moments of everyday life, captured from what she calls an original angle.

Her style, in her own description, is diverse but predictable, a combination she compares to futurology. She favours free improvisation, presenting everyday scenes and natural masterpieces as versions of her own vision of the world and of the people around her. Inspiration arrives simply, from a conversation or from the wish to be in nature and record moments that fascinate her with their unique simplicity. What is simple, she notes, is sometimes brilliant, but it still has to be understood and presented so that the meaning stands behind the lines.

Photography as a Way of Conveying the Creator’s Beauty

The philosophy behind the work took shape early. Her father was a keen photographer who, in his youth, also developed his own pictures; a pious man with a feeling for artistic value, he passed the fascination on to his daughter, whose first attempts with the simplest devices go back to childhood. A conversation with him became the turning point. He told her that a person can be a good creator only by keeping a relative but stable and unchanging centre of beauty, and when she asked what that centre was, he answered that it was the Creator Himself. She thought about it for a long time and concluded that artists reproduce His creation through their own means, acting as conveyors of beauty, in photography as much as in writing. She also stresses that an artist’s outer limits are only the limits of imagination.

“The beauty of creation reflected through the lens is an expression of the beauty created by the Creator,” she says. “Even the most beautiful canto repeats itself; chords break and violinists lose their notes, but the Creator, having created beauty, gives meaning to our perception of it and to the feelings that lead into the depths of the soul.”

She hears the repetition found in nature the way one hears a recurring chord in a song, as evidence of an enduring artistry rather than of monotony. In her view the photographer is not simply an artist but a virtuoso who expresses matter itself through the focused gaze of the lens, while creativity itself has its starting point in the Creator, with people as its vessels, still searching for the meanings of life.

Law, Physics and a Different Angle

Photography sits beside a demanding professional life that she prefers to keep in the background. Ruplėnaitė-Beresnevičienė is a lawyer who continues to deepen her legal knowledge, and she also studied physics, with project work in quantum physics. She does consulting work, often pro bono, and from her early twenties she spent more than ten years as an honorary adviser to a member of parliament. Her knowledge spans the natural sciences as well as the social construction of society and the regulation of public behaviour, which she views through a bioethical prism.

Photography, she says, helps her relax and look at the issues of the day from a different angle, an unconventional viewpoint that she finds useful in her work with the academic community. Certificates, in her words, are not what grace a person, and life is not merely letters and formulas but an art that has to be experienced.

A Message of Faith and Courage

Asked what she hopes people will take from her work, she gives the answer that, by her own account, persuaded her to be interviewed at all. “Let us look at life with faith and work so that every day brings moments of joy, enriching our own lives and the lives of those around us,” she says. Creativity, she adds, is not creativity without the courage to express one’s attitude towards life and the surrounding world, and she encourages others not to be afraid and to move boldly forward.

Her closing thought to readers borrows a line from “The Little Prince”: what is most important is seen only with the heart. The eyes, she observes, do not always reflect the basic laws of the dynamics of life, but the language of the heart always helps. She wishes everyone the discovery of their own path and of the meanings of life, which for her lead to Jesus Christ, the only safe haven for the search for meaning.

What Comes Next

With the book on law and the Decalogue in preparation, Ruplėnaitė-Beresnevičienė is also weighing when she will be ready to show her photographs to a wider audience, and how the images might one day be presented together with her cups from various countries. Until then, she continues to work as she began: with a phone in hand, an eye for the simple, and the conviction that the beauty she records was there before her. For inquiries, collaborations, and additional information, contact Laura Ruplėnaitė-Beresnevičienė via email at laura.ruplenaite@gmail.com or visit the official website at www.ruplenaite.lt .