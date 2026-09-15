Roblox Expands AI Game Creation, Adds Standalone Apps and Creator Wallet

Roblox is expanding its AI-powered game creation tools while giving developers more ways to distribute games and access their earnings. Announced at its annual Roblox Developer Conference, the updates include wider access to Build, standalone game distribution, improved NPCs, Roblox Wallet and a planned Roblox Card.

Build, Roblox’s generative AI creation feature, allows users to make games from natural-language prompts. After launching initially in New Zealand, the public alpha is expanding to Serbia and Singapore, while desktop access, an asset library and more iterative controls are being added.

According to Roblox’s official RDC announcement, users have already created about 9,000 games with Build. Around 71% of people who have used it had never previously used Roblox Studio.

Roblox Games Are Moving Beyond the Roblox App

Roblox plans to let creators distribute games as standalone apps across mobile devices, PCs and consoles while continuing to use Roblox as the underlying game engine. By the end of 2026, players will also be able to open supported games directly in a web browser through a shared link without installing Roblox.

Offline solo play is planned for next year, allowing supported games to continue working with limited connectivity. Roblox is also developing NPCs that can playtest games, giving creators another way to test their projects before releasing updates.

The platform is adding support for 2D games through an orthographic camera, animated image containers and direct sprite-sheet imports. Its Moments video feed will also allow users to tap avatars appearing in clips and purchase their clothing or other displayed items.

Roblox first introduced Build in July as a mobile-first way to create basic games from text prompts. Later this year, Roblox plans to add prompt-based scene generation and extend related capabilities into Roblox Studio.

Creators Get Faster Access to Earnings

Roblox says developers have earned more than $5 billion through its ecosystem since 2013, including about $1.7 billion during the past 12 months. Its new Roblox Wallet is designed to give eligible creators access to their earnings in real currency every business day once applicable holds clear.

The Wallet will initially roll out to U.S.-based independent creators aged 18 and older, with Airwallex providing the financial services. Users will be able to transfer money to external bank accounts and monitor transactions through Creator Hub.

A Roblox Card linked to Wallet is planned for 2027, allowing creators to spend available earnings wherever the card is accepted.

Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki said players collectively spent more than 29 billion hours on the platform across 180 countries during the latest quarter.

Featured image credits: Google Play

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.