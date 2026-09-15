Stella Outdoor Introduces Vega Backrest, an Ultra-Portable Alternative to Bulky Outdoor Chairs

Stella Outdoor announced the Kickstarter launch of Vega Backrest, an ultra-portable, patent-pending backrest for people who want to sit comfortably outside without carrying a full-size chair. Vega Backrest is now live on Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing for backers.

Weighing just over a pound and packing down to 4″ × 15″, Vega delivers structured back support on sand, grass, turf, and hard ground—without the bulk of a chair.

Beach and camp chairs can be comfortable, but they are often bulky, awkward to carry, and inconvenient on sand or in crowded outdoor spaces. Sitting on a towel is easy but uncomfortable. Vega Backrest gives people the back support of a chair with the convenience of a towel.

Vega Backrest opens and locks in seconds with no assembly or loose parts, then collapses to roughly 4″ × 15″ for easy packing. Its patent-pending tension system distributes upper-body weight through the frame to provide structured support directly on the ground.

The result is less gear to carry and a comfortable place to lean back at the beach, park, campsite, concert, or sidelines.

“Vega started with a familiar problem: getting to the beach already feels like a workout when you are carrying chairs, towels, bags, and everything else the day requires,” said Cody Frisby, founder and creator of Stella Outdoor. “I designed Vega to give people the support they want in a form that is much easier to bring along.”

Key features include:

One-Motion Setup: A simple pull and twist expands the Vega in seconds with no assembly or loose parts

A simple pull and twist expands the Vega in seconds with no assembly or loose parts Compact, Lightweight Design: Packs down to about 4″ × 15″ and weighs just over a pound, making it easy to carry in many backpacks, totes, and carry-ons

Packs down to about 4″ × 15″ and weighs just over a pound, making it easy to carry in many backpacks, totes, and carry-ons Structured Back Support: A patent-pending tension system distributes upper-body weight through the frame as the user reclines

A patent-pending tension system distributes upper-body weight through the frame as the user reclines Made for Everyday Outdoor Surfaces: Designed for use on flat or moderately uneven sand, grass, turf, and hard ground

Designed for use on flat or moderately uneven sand, grass, turf, and hard ground Two Ways to Relax: Rear supports adjust between a more upright sitting position and a lower lounging position

Rear supports adjust between a more upright sitting position and a lower lounging position Optional Air Pad: An integrated sleeve holds the optional self-inflating cushion when extra softness is preferred

An integrated sleeve holds the optional self-inflating cushion when extra softness is preferred Travel-Friendly Size: Compact enough to fit inside many carry-ons without taking up the space of a traditional chair

Vega Backrest is built for beach days, pool days, parks, campsites, concerts, festivals, sports sidelines, travel, and anywhere a full chair feels like too much to carry but a blanket or towel isn’t enough.

Vega Backrest is live now on Kickstarter with early-bird pricing for backers. To learn more, view full specifications, or back the project, visit the campaign page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vegabackrest/vega-backrest-sit-anywhere-comfortably .

Kickstarter Launch Date: September 15, 2026

Kickstarter Campaign Link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vegabackrest/vega-backrest-sit-anywhere-comfortably

About Stella Outdoor

Stella Outdoor designs gear for people who want to spend more time outside and less time hauling equipment to get there. Vega Backrest, the brand’s debut product, offers a more portable alternative to traditional outdoor seating, combining structured back support with a compact design that is easy to bring along. For more information, visit producthype.co/vega-backrest.