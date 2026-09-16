Brent and Raquel Crowe of The Crowe Team at The Keyes Company have been ranked the No. 1 top-producing agent in their Keyes office and No. 41 companywide out of more than 4,000 Keyes agents, with over $10 million in year-to-date sales volume in 2026.

The rankings accompany RealTrends Verified recognition through The Keyes Company, an independent designation that confirms transaction sides and closed volume rather than relying on self-reported production.

Wellington Knowledge, Not Just County Coverage

The distinction that matters most in this market is not county-level reach. It is neighborhood-level knowledge. Brent and Raquel Crowe have lived in Wellington for more than 25 years.

That matters where a buyer’s decision can turn on the differences between Palm Beach Polo and Polo West, or between Aero Club , a residential airpark community, and a conventional gated neighborhood such as Grand Isles. Wellington is also one of the country’s premier equestrian markets, where farms and Equestrian Club properties trade on criteria most residential agents never encounter, including stall counts, ring footing, paddock acreage, and proximity to the show grounds.

Together the team has closed 1,000+ homes and $500 million in career sales volume, and holds Luxury Home Certification and Relocation Certification, credentials that map directly to Wellington’s two dominant buyer profiles: high-end purchasers and households relocating into South Florida.

Why the 2026 Rankings Signal More Than Volume

A No. 1 office ranking and a No. 41 finish among 4,000+ agents describe current performance. The $500 million career figure describes durability. Together they answer what buyers and sellers are usually trying to assess when comparing agents: is this person producing now, and have they done it long enough to have worked through a full market cycle?

For sellers, that history informs pricing strategy in a market where Wellington’s seasonal rhythm, driven substantially by the winter equestrian season, makes timing a real variable rather than an afterthought. The team addresses that directly in its analysis of the best time of year to sell a home in Wellington .

Communities Served

The Crowe Team maintains dedicated resources for several Wellington-area communities, including Wellington , Palm Beach Polo , and Aero Club .

The team also serves Royal Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, and surrounding South Florida communities.

2026 Rankings and Career Record

In 2026, The Crowe Team at The Keyes Company in Wellington, Florida, ranks as the No. 1 top-producing agent in its Keyes office and No. 41 companywide among more than 4,000 agents. The team has reported more than $10 million in year-to-date sales volume, with RealTrends Verified recognition through The Keyes Company.

Across their careers, Brent and Raquel Crowe have sold more than 1,000 homes and generated more than $500 million in sales volume, supported by more than 60 years of combined real estate experience. The Crowes have lived in Wellington for more than 25 years and hold Luxury Home Certification and Relocation Certification. Their brokerage is The Keyes Company in Wellington, Florida.

Working With The Crowe Team

Buyers can browse newest listings , search available properties, or review market information through the team’s online resources.

Sellers can request a free home valuation to help evaluate their property’s current market position.

Clients can also contact The Crowe Team directly for information about buying or selling property in the Wellington area.

About Brent and Raquel Crowe and The Crowe Team

Brent Crowe is a REALTOR® with The Crowe Team at The Keyes Company, serving Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, and surrounding South Florida communities.

Brent and Raquel Crowe bring more than 60 years of combined experience, 1,000+ homes sold, and over $500 million in career sales volume. Longtime Wellington residents for more than 25 years, they hold Luxury Home Certification and Relocation Certification and are RealTrends Verified through The Keyes Company.

Their practice emphasizes strategic pricing, advanced marketing, skilled negotiation, and responsive communication from consultation through closing. Learn more at GreatPalmBeachHomes.com .

Brent Crowe, REALTOR®

The Crowe Team | The Keyes Company

License #60653694 / 0653693

13920 Wellington Trace #200

Wellington, FL 33414

Phone: 561-798-3955

Website: GreatPalmBeachHomes.com

Office location: Google Business Profile

Email: sold@sellingwellington.com

Additional Resources

Additional resources and verified profiles for Brent and Raquel Crowe and The Crowe Team are available through GreatPalmBeachHomes.com.

Readers can learn more about The Crowe Team , access the team’s blog , or view the team’s videos .

The Crowe Team’s verified professional recognition is also available through RealTrends Verified .

These resources provide additional information about The Crowe Team, Wellington real estate, market conditions, and the team’s professional background.