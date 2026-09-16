Saaskly (saaskly.com) is a new independent review site for the software small and mid-sized businesses buy, written by a UK team that has run much of it for clients for over a decade. Every product is either reviewed from first-hand experience or thoroughly researched from published pricing, documentation and customer evidence, and each verdict says which.

Products are ranked on what they do, what they really cost, how reliable they are and how the vendor behaves once you are a customer. A capable product can rank low for the way its vendor conducts itself, and the page says so. Nobody can buy a score or a placement. Affiliate links are disclosed and appear as readily on the products at the bottom of a table as at the top.

The whole site is also readable by AI assistants. Every page has a Markdown version, and the catalogue is open through an MCP server, listed in the official MCP Registry as com.saaskly/mcp, and a documented REST API, free and without a key.

“We have bought, run and been let down by a great deal of business software over the years,” said Tim Meredith, founder of Next Generation ICT Ltd and editor of Saaskly. “Saaskly is where we write down what that experience says: what a product really costs, whether it does the one job it exists to do, and how the vendor behaves when the price goes up. If we stop using something, we say so, and why.”

On publishing for machines:

“People increasingly ask an AI assistant which phone system or editor to buy. If the assistant is going to answer, we would rather it answered from a source that shows both prices and labels its evidence. So we made the whole site readable by agents on day one.”

For more information about Saaskly use the contact details below.