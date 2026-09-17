PlayerFits Launches Real-Time Golf Apparel Tracker Linking Tour Players’ Outfits to Retail

PlayerFits has launched a platform that identifies the apparel professional golfers wear on the course during tournament broadcasts and links each item to a retailer where fans can buy it. The site tracks tournaments across the major professional tours in real time, cataloging shirts, pants, shoes, hats, gloves and belts, in many cases within 15 minutes of a player appearing on screen.

Golf fans regularly notice distinctive apparel, footwear and headwear during broadcasts, but identifying a specific item has meant searching brand catalogs piece by piece. PlayerFits removes that step. Each tournament page lists what a player wore in each round, with a link to the exact piece where the team has found it and a close alternative where it has not, so a fan can go from seeing an outfit on television to a product page in a few clicks.

The platform currently covers close to 200 tour players and the brands they wear, tracked round by round across the season, including the majors. Fans can browse by player or by tournament, and every identified item carries a direct retail link, whether it is a polo, a pair of shoes, a hat or an accessory.

“I created this because I was always curious what outfits the pros are wearing and where I could buy it,” said Tom Dehnel, founder of PlayerFits. “Once I realized other golfers want this information too, I created PlayerFits so everyone can have access from broadcast to purchase.”

PlayerFits is an independent gear tracker. It reports what players are seen wearing in competition and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any player, tournament or brand.

About PlayerFits

PlayerFits tracks and documents what professional golfers wear during tournaments, breaking down the exact apparel, footwear and accessories seen on tour. It links these on-course outfits directly to retail sources, allowing fans to identify and buy the specific gear worn by top players. The platform is based in San Francisco, California.