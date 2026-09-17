RedWeek and Hawaii’s Best Travel Partner to Help Travelers Make More Informed Hawaii Vacation Decisions

A 2024 survey by Travelport found that 58% of travelers feel overwhelmed by too many choices. In addition, 71% feel anxious about whether they got the best deal after they’ve already booked their trip.

Considering that saving up for a trip can be quite an endeavor for many people, it’s reasonable that they’d be worried about whether or not they’ve made the right decisions. This anxiety can ruin their vacation time, and even if they do thorough research beforehand, it may drain so much of their energy that they can’t fully enjoy their trip then, either.

RedWeek recognizes this major challenge that consumers have, which is why they’re partnering with Hawaii’s Best Travel. Together, they aim to give travelers greater access to vacation-planning expertise.

This collaboration combines RedWeek’s vacation rental marketplace with the firsthand Hawaii travel knowledge that Brian at Hawaii’s Best Travel has. He’s an expert on Marriott Vacation Club’s Ko Olina, as he’s vacationed at that resort for over 20 years.

As part of their partnership, Hawaii’s Best Travel will feature RedWeek on its podcasts and videos to introduce the company to its audience. Their combined goal is to help consumers make informed vacation decisions in Hawaii by helping them understand what their options are. They’ll help their audience make decisions based on their individual vacation priorities, schedules, budgets, and preferred resorts.

Another benefit that comes from this partnership is special access to exclusive deals and unique links through RedWeek. This is intended to make it easier for travelers to explore timeshare rental opportunities, as this is RedWeek’s wheelhouse. As a result, they can discover great properties at affordable prices when they’re planning their Hawaii getaways.

RedWeek specifically has flexible and discounted Hawaii rentals. The listings show which discounted rentals’ prices have recently fallen so those booking can get the best value possible, and it also shows flexible rentals that have refundable reservations (subject to applicable terms).

Those who are particularly interested in Marriott Vacation Club’s Ko Olina will be pleased to learn that it’s on RedWeek’s list of Hawaii properties. Other rentals include those as small as studios to as large as multi-bedroom accommodations. RedWeek is an A+ BBB accredited business and has a verified and protected system.

The combination of Hawaii’s Best Travel’s expert knowledge and RedWeek’s marketplace gives consumers far more options and useful information before they plan out their Hawaii trips. This allows travelers to feel more confident in their choices and to have less anxiety surrounding vacation time, which leads to better overall enjoyment.