Hyopsys Named 2026 Mid-Atlantic Finalist in MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

Hyopsys has been named a Mid-Atlantic finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a national recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the Managed Service Provider industry.

The Mid-Atlantic category, published on the awards’ Mid-Atlantic finalist page, recognizes MSPs that have adapted to the unique needs, trends, and challenges of their region through local expertise, tailored solutions, and meaningful impact on the businesses and communities they serve.

“With so many strong MSPs competing across this region, being selected as one of only nine Mid-Atlantic finalists is something we’re really proud of,” said Tim Wicks, Founder and CEO of Hyopsys. “Standing out in a market like this is a strong indication that we’re headed in the right direction and delivering the kind of value our clients expect from us.”

Hyopsys supports small and midsize organizations, with particular experience in manufacturing and logistics, healthcare, family offices, nonprofits, and multi-location organizations. Its services are designed around the operational realities these organizations face, including uptime and secure connectivity across facilities, protection of sensitive information, distributed teams, evolving cybersecurity risks, and the demands of highly regulated environments.

“Strong IT starts with understanding the business behind it,” Wicks said. “The better we understand our clients’ businesses, the better we can anticipate what they’ll need, plan ahead, and address challenges before they cause disruption. That proactive approach is what Your Business, Always On means to us.”

As businesses navigate AI adoption, emerging cyber threats, and growing regulatory demands, Hyopsys helps clients evaluate what’s next, manage risk, and build technology plans that support growth without adding unnecessary complexity.

The recognition comes as Hyopsys celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of helping businesses adapt as technology, cybersecurity, and business needs have evolved.

“Everything we’ve built over the last 10 years has been centered on helping our clients solve real business challenges and grow,” Wicks added. “We’re excited for what the next 10 years of partnership will bring as we navigate new complexities, uncover new opportunities, and continue using technology to move their businesses forward.”

Winners of the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards will be announced on December 9, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

About Hyopsys

Hyopsys is a Philadelphia-based managed service provider serving small and midsize organizations across the Mid-Atlantic, with industry expertise in manufacturing, family offices, healthcare, and professional services.

Hyopsys helps clients use technology to achieve business goals, reduce risk, stay compliant, and navigate an increasingly complex IT and cybersecurity landscape — keeping people productive, systems secure, and operations moving.

With a decade of experience supporting growing businesses, Hyopsys is a Philadelphia 100 Hall of Fame recipient, recognized for sustained growth and business excellence.

Your Business, Always On.

For more information, visit www.hyopsys.com.