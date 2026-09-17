KOinbound Publishes Transparent Pricing for Paid Advertising and Local Search Management for Service Businesses

KOinbound, a digital marketing agency serving local service businesses from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, has published its pricing for paid advertising and local search management on its website, giving contractors a starting cost before they request a proposal. The published packages cover pay-per-click campaign management and local search management, which includes local search engine optimization and Google Business Profile management, the two services the agency runs most often for single-location and multi-location service companies.

Paid advertising management starts at $650 per month, with a setup fee from $250 and a minimum monthly ad spend of $1,200. Local search management starts at $750 per month with no setup fee. In both packages the client owns the advertising accounts and campaigns, so a business keeps its account history and data if it changes providers. Final pricing is quoted after a consultation, since budgets depend on the number of locations and the services a company advertises.

KOinbound said the decision to publish prices follows the approach it already takes to reporting campaign results. Its published case study for pest control company documents a paid search overhaul for a commercial pest control client in which the cost per lead fell by more than 75 percent, the average cost per click fell 36.6 percent over the year, and the client received 169 additional leads in a single peak-season month, enough to hire five additional field technicians.

The pricing applies to the trades the agency works with most, including pest control, concrete coating companies, law firms, solar installers and automotive services. Its digital marketing for pest control companies program pairs paid search with local search optimization and conversion-focused web design, built around the seasonal demand curve that pest control operators see each summer.

“Service business owners want to know two things before they call an agency: what it costs and whether it works,” said Alex O’Regan, founder of KOinbound. “Putting our starting prices next to our results lets a contractor decide in a few minutes whether we are the right fit, and they keep their campaigns either way.”

The pricing page and a 15-minute consultation booking are available on the KOinbound website.

About KOinbound

KOinbound is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, serving local service businesses throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and nationwide. The company provides search engine optimization, local search and Google Business Profile management, pay-per-click campaign management and conversion-focused website design for single-location and multi-location businesses.