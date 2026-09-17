Boster Bio Expands Access to Affordable ELISA Kits With 40% Savings on 500 Popular Assays

Boster Biological Technology is running a 40% promotion on 500 PicoKine® ELISA kits for eligible direct customers in the United States. The Pleasanton life science reagent company says the selected assays cover cytokines, growth factors, hormones, receptors, extracellular proteins, and other biomarkers.

Researchers buy ELISA kits to detect and measure specific targets in biological samples. In one 96-well experiment, they might need a calibration curve, blanks, controls, duplicate or triplicate measurements, and several sample groups. Before ordering, a laboratory still needs to check the target, species, sample type, expected concentration, sensitivity, quantitative range, required volume, and available performance data. A lower price matters only if the assay suits the study. That review matters because two kits designed for the same target can have different specifications.

The eligible range includes human, mouse, rat, and porcine assays. Listed targets include IFN-gamma, IL-4, IL-10, IL-17, IL-18, GM-CSF, CCL2/MCP-1, CXCL10/IP-10, VEGF, MMP-9, adiponectin, osteopontin, PDGF, HGF, EGF, GDF-15, and C-reactive protein. Each product page provides assay-specific specifications and validation information. What those pages show varies by kit. Researchers can check sample types, range, sensitivity, and required sample volume before they buy. Those details help laboratories rule out kits that do not match their work.

One example on Boster’s promotion page is the Mouse IFN-gamma ELISA Kit PicoKine® (EK0375). The 96-test kit is listed at $399 and offered at $239, a $160 difference from the listed price, before shipping or other applicable charges. The page lists product codes, species, target names, original prices, and promotional prices for the covered products. The figures describe reagent costs only and do not establish how a laboratory should design its study.

The promotion covers 500 listed assays rather than every product in Boster’s catalogue. The promotion page identifies each eligible kit by target, species, and SKU. For projects where in-house testing is unsuitable because of sample volume, staffing, assay complexity, or the number of analytes, Boster also provides ELISA testing services using Boster kits, customer-provided kits, antibody-pair-based assays, multiplex testing, and custom assay development.

The 40% discount applies to the list price of 500 listed ELISA kits for direct customers in the United States. Bulk and custom orders are excluded. Shipping charges apply. The offer does not apply to previous purchases and cannot be combined with other promotions. Customers buying through distributors should contact Boster or their distributor about applicable pricing.

This is a temporary promotion, not a permanent price change. Boster has not published a promotion start or closing date and states that the offer may be discontinued at any time. The offer is void where prohibited by company or institutional policy.

About Boster Biological Technology

Boster Biological Technology develops ELISA kits, antibodies, recombinant proteins, assay reagents, and research services for academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life science laboratories. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Boster provides research reagents, protocols, validation resources, and laboratory services.