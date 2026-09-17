Salt & Home Announces a New Approach to Timeless, Attainable Home Design Through Creator KC Myers

Salt & Home, the home and lifestyle brand founded by Ohio based creator KC Myers, is highlighting a personal approach to home design shaped by photography, family life and an unexpected change in plans.

The story began when Myers and her family decided not to build their dream home on a property they loved. Instead, they chose to remain in their existing home and transform it into the space they had envisioned. That decision became central to Salt & Home and its message that a home can offer more possibilities than its owners may initially see.

For Myers, the change also reflected a broader personal journey. Her path to becoming a creator developed through several different chapters, including Division I soccer at Ohio State, work in her family business and a career in photography.

Recognized For Creative Excellence

Myers’ work has also earned recognition for the distinctive way she brings together home design, photography, lifestyle, and personal storytelling. In 2026, Salt & Home was named the Best Home Decor and Lifestyle Creator in Ohio of 2026 by Best of Best Review, recognizing the brand’s visual expertise, approachable design perspective, practical recommendations, and ability to turn everyday family life into meaningful creative content.

From Division I Soccer to Photography

Myers’ professional background did not initially point toward becoming a home and lifestyle creator. She played Division I soccer at Ohio State before working in her family business.

Her interest in photography developed after receiving a camera as a gift. What began as a new skill eventually became a photography career focused on homes and interiors.

Photographing residential spaces gave Myers an opportunity to study the visual details that influence how a room feels, including natural light, composition, texture and proportion. Those skills later became part of how she approaches content for Salt & Home.

Rather than presenting home design only through finished images, Myers shares the decisions and projects taking place within her own family home.

Choosing to Transform the Home They Already Had

The decision to step away from building a new home became an important turning point for Myers and her family.

Instead of viewing their current house as something temporary, they began considering how its existing spaces could be changed to better reflect their lifestyle and preferences.

That process became part of the Salt & Home story. Myers documents renovations, styling decisions and the smaller details that help shape the character of a home.

The approach also includes decisions that may not be universally conventional. Projects such as the family’s kitchen renovation, including a stone backsplash and library ladder, demonstrate how personal preferences can influence a space.

“I want someone to see a room I share and come away with an idea they can actually use in their own home,” Myers said.

Photography Influences the Way Salt & Home Shares Design

Myers’ photography experience continues to influence how she presents interiors and products through Salt & Home.

Years spent photographing homes taught her to recognize how individual elements work together within a larger space. Light, texture, proportion and composition all contribute to the way a room is perceived.

That perspective informs the brand’s visual approach while the personal nature of the renovation provides context behind the images.

Salt & Home combines home renovations and timeless decor with affordable finds, casual fashion and practical ideas for everyday family life. The content is intended to show not only what a finished space looks like, but also how individual choices can be applied within a lived in home.

Creating a Home Around Real Family Life

As a wife and mother of two boys, Myers approaches home design through the practical realities of family life.

The spaces featured through Salt & Home are not staged solely as design examples. They are part of the family’s everyday environment, which gives Myers the opportunity to consider how materials, furniture and decorative choices function over time.

Her style centers on creamy whites, natural wood, stone and layered textures, while incorporating both investment pieces and more accessible products.

Product sources and styling ideas are shared alongside the reasoning behind individual choices, giving followers a view of the process rather than simply the finished result.

Building a Creator Business From Different Experiences

Salt & Home grew from the combination of Myers’ interests and professional experiences rather than from a single career path.

Her athletic background developed discipline and persistence. Her photography career developed an understanding of visual storytelling and interiors. Her experience as a mother informs how she considers functionality and everyday use.

Those experiences now come together through her work as a creator and business owner.

Myers has also earned recognition among LTK’s top 1% of creators and has worked with a range of brands through her content.

The brand’s growth reflects a broader approach to creator-led business in which personal experience, specialized skills and an established audience can intersect.

Encouraging Confidence in Personal Style

A central idea behind Salt & Home is that home design does not have to follow a single formula.

Myers shares spaces and products while encouraging followers to consider how those ideas could work within their own homes, budgets and lifestyles.

The combination of accessible finds and investment pieces allows the content to address different approaches to creating a comfortable and personal environment.

The emphasis remains on making thoughtful choices rather than following every design trend.

Salt & Home Continues Its Home Transformation Story

As the transformation of the Myers family’s home continues, Salt & Home remains focused on documenting the process and sharing practical inspiration.

The brand provides a look at renovations, decor decisions, product sources and the everyday considerations that influence a family home.

For Myers, choosing to transform an existing property instead of building a new one ultimately became more than a change in plans. It became the foundation for a creator business built around the idea that meaningful design can begin with the home already in front of you.

About Salt & Home

Salt & Home is an Ohio based home and lifestyle brand founded by KC Myers, a creator, photographer, wife and mother of two. The brand combines timeless home design, renovations, affordable finds, casual fashion and practical lifestyle inspiration. Myers draws on her background in interior photography to share home projects, styling ideas, product sources and the ongoing transformation of her family’s home. Salt & Home aims to help women create spaces that feel warm, personal and functional while developing confidence in their own style. For inquiries, contact saltandhomellc@outlook.com.

Salt & Home’s social channels include Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , LTK and ShopMy .