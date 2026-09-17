Since its founding in New York in 2015, CheersYou International Consulting has continued its work in international education. Over the past 11 years, it has developed a network spanning universities, educational institutions, and industry organizations while refining its study-abroad application services. The firm draws on this network to provide students with a wider range of information on study-abroad opportunities and educational resources.

CheersYou monitors university admissions policies, program offerings, and application trends through close communication with universities and admissions offices. These exchanges help the firm stay informed about developments at universities, allowing it to share admissions updates and application information with students and support their understanding of universities and individual programs.

According to CheersYou, it has maintained communication and collaborative exchanges with admissions offices at a number of universities in the United States, Canada and Asia. Information on admissions policies and program changes is incorporated into school selection, program analysis and application planning. CheersYou uses this information to help students assess the fit between their backgrounds and their target programs.

CheersYou has also developed campus and industry connections. It has maintained long-term relationships and exchanges with student organizations at universities in North America, Europe and Asia, and has also been invited to participate in education and career-development activities.

The firm has established contact with education and industry organizations including U.S. News Global Education, ETS China, the American Chamber of Commerce in China and the Canada–China Chamber of Commerce. These connections provide students with information and resources relating to international education, standardized testing and career development.

Together, these different forms of exchange offer students multiple perspectives on international education. They help students gain a fuller understanding of developments in the sector, campus learning experiences and career-development resources.

CheersYou reports that its experience and services have earned recognition from students, parents and the industry. The firm says it has been selected as one of the “Top 100 Study-Abroad Agencies Nationwide” and recognized as the “Best Agency for North American Study-Abroad Applications.” As international education and study-abroad applications continue to change, CheersYou says it will keep monitoring university and industry developments and refining its application and academic planning services to provide students with more professional and timely support.

About CheersYou International Consulting

CheersYou International Consulting is an education consulting company established in New York City in 2015. It provides tailored services that help clients pursue their academic and professional aspirations, develop personalized academic pathways, and prepare for their future careers. References to third-party institutions and organizations are provided for factual context only and do not imply endorsement.

More information is available at www.cheersyou.com/en.