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Advanced Computer Specialists Named 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Finalist for Second Consecutive Year

ByEthan Lin

Sep 17, 2026

Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. (ACS) has been named a finalist in the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards. ACS was also named a finalist in the awards program in 2025.

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards recognize managed service providers across regional, industry, and specialty categories. According to the award organizer, applications for the 2026 program increased by 40 percent compared with 2025, and more than 300 managed service providers were named finalists following an evaluation process.

“This recognition reflects the work of our entire team,” said Jason Hamende, President and CEO of Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. “Our employees support organizations that depend on reliable, secure technology for their daily operations. We appreciate having that work recognized for a second consecutive year.”

Based in Bradley, Illinois, ACS provides managed IT services to local governments and small to midsized businesses throughout Kankakee, Will, and Iroquois counties.

The company’s services include technology support, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance assistance, backup and disaster recovery, cloud services, and technology planning. ACS serves organizations in government, construction, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, legal, financial, and nonprofit sectors.

ACS was founded in 2005. Its service model includes day-to-day technical support and proactive technology management. The company also coordinates technology issues involving software vendors, internet providers, telecommunications providers, and other third parties.

Finalists will be recognized during the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Gala, scheduled for December 8-9, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Award winners will be announced during the event.

“We are honored to be included among this year’s finalists,” Hamende said. “We thank our employees and clients for the role they have played in the continued development of ACS.”

For more information about Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc., visit https://www.acsweb.biz.

Advanced Computer Specialists, Inc. is a managed IT services and cybersecurity company based in Bradley, Illinois. Founded in 2005, ACS serves local governments and small to midsized businesses throughout Kankakee, Will, and Iroquois counties. The company provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, backup and disaster recovery, compliance support, cloud solutions, and strategic technology guidance. For more information, visit https://www.acsweb.biz.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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