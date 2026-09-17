Shamo’s Cases Launches Customizable MagSafe Case Collection For iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max

Shamo’s Cases has officially launched its new collection of customizable MagSafe cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, giving customers a way to protect their newest Apple devices while personalizing them to match their own style. The collection is available now directly through the company’s website.

Every case in the new lineup features dual-layer construction, pairing an impact-resistant polycarbonate outer shell with a shock-absorbing TPU liner and elevated bezels designed to guard against everyday drops and bumps. Each case also incorporates integrated magnetic modules engineered for alignment with MagSafe wireless chargers and accessories, allowing the cases to snap into place without sacrificing the convenience Apple’s magnetic ecosystem is built around. Shoppers browsing the MagSafe Cases for iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max collection can compare the full range of options built specifically for compatibility with MagSafe hardware.

The collection gives customers hundreds of distinct designs to choose from, along with the option to personalize a case with custom text, names, dates, or photos. Each custom order goes through a preview and approval step before production begins, so customers can confirm their design before it is finalized. Cases are also available in glossy or matte finishes, letting shoppers select a look that fits their preference alongside the level of protection they need. Customers looking specifically for iPhone 18 Pro options can find the full selection under iPhone 18 Pro Cases, while those with the larger model can shop the dedicated iPhone 18 Pro Max Cases collection.

“Shamo’s Cases has always been about giving people a way to make something they use every day feel personal, and with the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max collection, we are continuing that focus with hundreds of designs that combine personalization, style, and everyday drop protection,” said Clyde Shamo, Founder of Shamo’s Cases.

The new collection reflects the company’s continued focus on pairing functional protection with individual expression as customers upgrade to Apple’s latest devices. All cases in the collection are available now through ShamosCases.com.

About Shamos LLC

Shamo’s Cases is an online retailer specializing in stylish, protective phone cases with a wide variety of unique designs. The company pairs impact-resistant materials with MagSafe compatibility and edge-to-edge printing, making it easy for customers to protect their devices while expressing their personal style. Shamo’s Cases is based in Temecula, California, and ships products worldwide.