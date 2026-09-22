Tabby Wants to Make Bookkeeping Invisible for Small Businesses

Tabby is building an AI-powered bookkeeping platform designed to replace much of the software and manual work small businesses typically use to manage their finances. Fourteen months after launch, the startup says 5,500 businesses are using the product, while its seven-person team generates roughly $100,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Founder Ahad Ali came to the idea after running an accounting business that handled more than 2,000 tax returns annually with a team of 20. He became frustrated with products such as QuickBooks and concluded that many small businesses did not need more accounting software, but a service capable of doing more of the accounting work automatically.

Real-Time Bookkeeping Instead of Another Dashboard

Tabby connects to business bank accounts through Plaid and continuously processes incoming financial data. The platform then produces an up-to-date view of metrics such as profit and loss while handling much of the underlying bookkeeping.

Ali’s goal is to reduce how often business owners need to interact with accounting software at all. Rather than asking customers to categorize transactions, reconcile accounts and maintain records manually, Tabby aims to turn bookkeeping into an ongoing service closer to payroll or internet access.

The company also offers a version for accounting firms that want an alternative to traditional bookkeeping platforms. Ali, however, sees the larger opportunity in selling directly to small and midsized businesses and automating tasks they currently perform themselves or outsource to bookkeepers.

Tabby is preparing to add Tabby Talk, a natural-language interface that will allow users to ask questions about their financial information rather than navigating conventional accounting reports and menus.

AI Accounting Competition Is Growing

The startup is currently raising $1 million in pre-seed funding as competition increases across AI-powered finance software. QuickBooks remains the established provider for many small businesses, while newer companies such as Rillet are building AI-native accounting platforms with substantial venture backing.

Major AI companies are also moving into financial workflows through agents and integrations capable of handling analysis, document processing and other accounting-related tasks. That leaves Tabby competing both with incumbent accounting software and newer AI products.

Ali believes smaller businesses still leave room for specialized providers. His strategy is to focus on the same customer segment he previously served as an accountant, while using automation to lower the amount of human work required for each account.

If that model works, Tabby would shift bookkeeping from software that business owners operate themselves toward a background service that continually maintains their financial records.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.