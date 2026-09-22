Bhutan Shares a Message of Love With the World Through the World’s Largest Tribute

There are many ways to tell the world that you love your King. Bhutan chose to build one.

From the heart of the Himalayas comes the World’s Largest Tribute to Living Monarchs—an extraordinary expression of the love, gratitude and devotion Bhutanese people hold for His Majesty the King.

For Bhutanese, His Majesty is more than a monarch. He is deeply loved as a People’s King, a father figure to the nation, and a source of hope, inspiration and compassion.

For many, the bond with their King goes beyond tradition—it is rooted in love, respect, gratitude and unwavering loyalty. The World’s Largest Tribute stands as a powerful expression of that bond, alongside the World’s First Temple of Monarch dedicated to living monarchs—where an emotion too deep for words has been transformed into something the world can see.

At the heart of it all is one simple truth: Bhutanese people’s love for their King.

“The World’s Largest Tribute and the World’s First Temple of Monarch was born from one extraordinary truth: That we have the best king ever not for the power he holds but because he loves his people above all.” Tshering said.

For its founder, the journey began with one question of LOVE: “How far would you go for the King you love, the nation you cherish, and the people you call your own?”

For him, love demanded an answer.

Not in words.

Not in speeches.

But in something he could build—a tribute worthy of his King.

Created from his personal savings, without any established blueprint or an example to follow, the Tribute grew from one citizen’s devotion into something far greater—a growing ecosystem of storytelling, cultural expression, digital media and international recognition, all created to honour Bhutan’s Kings and share their story with the world.

Today, the initiative has been recognized by four world records, with a reported reach of more than 250 million people globally, more than 2,000 international news features, and multiple international awards.

Yet behind every number is one simple reason: To say thank you to their beloved King.

The Tribute is not simply about how large it has become.

It is about how deeply it is felt.

It is a love made visible.

A gratitude made tangible.

A citizen’s “thank you” transformed into something that can be seen, remembered and shared across borders. And through that love, the Tribute carries a quiet message to the world:

Love can bring people closer.

Gratitude can cross borders.

Respect can unite hearts.

The World’s Largest Tribute offers the world a glimpse into the heart of Bhutan and the extraordinary bond between its King and his people.

It is Bhutan saying:

This is how much our King means to us.

This is how deeply we love him.

This is how grateful we are.

And perhaps that is the most beautiful message the Tribute can carry beyond the Himalayas—not a message of power, but a message of love.

A King.

Its people.

A bond of love, respect, gratitude and loyalty.

And one extraordinary tribute created to make that bond visible to the world.

This is not simply a world record. It is a thank you made visible.

From the heart of its founder, one final message: “THANK YOU, YOUR MAJESTY, FOR LOVING US ABOVE ALL.”

About the Founder

The World’s Largest Tribute to Living Monarchs was born not from wealth, power or privilege, but from something far more personal: LOVE.

There were no sponsors, powerful institutions, large teams, established networks, blueprints or examples to follow. There were countless limitations, closed doors and moments when giving up would have been the easiest choice. Yet he continued—not for recognition, records or reward, but for the love of his King.

Because he believes that when a King dedicates his life to loving and serving his people, the least a grateful citizen can do is find his own way to say, “Thank you.”

Tshering said, “And for me, the World’s Largest Tribute became that thank you.”

Invitation for Collaboration & Partnership

If this initiative resonates with you—if it inspires you, moves you, or aligns with your vision—World’s Largest Tribute warmly invites you to be part of this journey.

Whether through collaboration, partnership, or meaningful contribution, they welcome individuals and organizations who believe they can add value to this growing movement.

Together, something truly extraordinary can be created—because when purpose unites, miracles happen.

More information is available at Ola Tours & Trek , and inquiries can be directed to [email protected].