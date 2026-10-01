UK Introduces £2.20 Vaping Tax as Government Targets Youth Vaping

The UK has introduced a new tax on vaping products that charges £2.20 for every 10ml of vaping liquid, as the government seeks to make vaping less affordable and attractive to children and young people. The Vaping Products Duty took effect on October 1 and applies whether or not the liquid contains nicotine.

Consumers may not see prices rise immediately because retailers can continue selling unstamped stock produced or imported before October 1 until March 31, 2027. From April 1, all vaping products sold outside duty-suspension arrangements must carry an official duty stamp.

Duty Stamps Will Track Vapes Through the Supply Chain

HM Revenue & Customs said in its official announcement that the new duty forms part of efforts to reduce youth vaping and combat illicit sales. New stamps will allow products to be authenticated and traced through the supply chain.

Tobacco duties also increased on October 1, including an additional £2.20 per 100 cigarettes and £2.20 per 50g of other tobacco products. The government said the increase is intended to maintain a price difference between smoking and vaping, preserving a financial incentive for smokers to switch.

Health Minister Karin Smyth said the measures would reduce the affordability of vaping products while supporting existing efforts to restrict their appeal and availability to young people. Financial Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said the system would also support retailers that comply with the rules.

Vaping Industry Warns of Pressure on Legal Sellers

Some vapers told the BBC that higher prices could encourage them to reduce their use or quit, although others said they would continue vaping or stock up before prices increase. Vape shop workers also warned that the duty could place additional financial pressure on specialist retailers.

The UK Vaping Industry Association has opposed the tax, arguing that affordable vaping products help adults reduce or stop smoking. Director general John Dunne said enforcement against illegal sellers should be prioritised instead of increasing prices for adults using vapes as an alternative to cigarettes.

Health authorities maintain that vaping is less harmful than smoking but is not risk-free. The NHS advises that children and people who do not smoke should not vape.

Recent research has associated vaping among children and young people with problems including coughing and wheezing, poorer oral health, sleep difficulties, mental health issues and eye symptoms. Long-term health effects remain less certain.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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