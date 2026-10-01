Fashion Magazine 24 Announces Expanded Coverage of Miami Fashion Week 2026

Fashion Magazine 24 (FM24) has announced its participation in the upcoming Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) 2026, expanding its coverage with an on-the-ground editorial presence in Miami.

Taking place from October 13 through October 17, 2026, Miami Fashion Week will bring together designers, fashion professionals, media representatives, and guests for five days of runway presentations, industry conversations, and special events.

For Fashion Magazine 24, this will be the second consecutive year covering MIAFW — but the format of that coverage is changing significantly. In 2025, Fashion Magazine 24 covered Miami Fashion Week remotely, following collections, announcements, and key developments for its audience. For the 2026 edition, the publication is expanding that approach. Local journalists will cover Miami Fashion Week directly from Miami for Fashion Magazine 24, allowing the magazine to report from inside the city and provide a closer look at the people, collections, and conversations shaping the week. The publication is also strengthening the visual side of its coverage.

As part of that expansion, Fashion Magazine 24 has selected fashion photographer Kristina Voiloshnikova to photograph MIAFW 2026 for the publication. Her images will complement reporting by the magazine’s local contributors and will be used in subsequent reviews and editorial materials on the Fashion Magazine 24 platform. Voiloshnikova is a fashion and street style photographer whose work focuses on natural movement, spontaneous moments, and details often missed in more conventional event photography. Her visual approach also incorporates distinctive post-production, which has become an important part of her photographic style. Her role at MIAFW will be focused on creating original visual material from the week, while the wider Fashion Magazine 24 team follows the event through reporting and editorial coverage.

Miami Fashion Week 2026 will unfold over five days, beginning on October 13. The week is scheduled to open with the MIAFW Gala, followed on October 14 by the MIAFW Summit, which brings an industry-focused dimension to the program through discussions around contemporary fashion and its future. The runway program will then take center stage from October 15 through October 17, with a series of presentations bringing designers and their latest collections before the Miami audience. The announced program includes international names representing the diverse identity closely associated with Miami Fashion Week. Karl Kani is scheduled to participate as a special guest, while the designer lineup includes Giannina Azar, Angel Sanchez, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Yas Gonzalez, Rene by RR, Adriana Cobo, Jenny Polanco, Marea Alta, Ojo De Leon, Renata Lozanc and Lisu Vega.

Beyond the runway, MIAFW’s wider program is expected to include events bringing together different parts of the fashion community, including the Influencers Brunch, the MIAFW Gala and official Fashion Week gatherings. That combination of runway, industry discussion, and social events provides multiple perspectives on the week — and is one reason Fashion Magazine 24 is expanding its approach to coverage in 2026. For Fashion Magazine 24, the move from remote coverage in 2025 to an on-site editorial presence in 2026 represents a broader commitment to documenting Miami Fashion Week directly from the city.

Having local journalists at the event will allow the publication to move beyond summaries and announcements and capture observations, personalities and developments as they happen. Adding original photography gives that reporting another dimension. Rather than relying primarily on externally supplied imagery, FM24 can incorporate photographs created specifically for its own coverage. Bringing Kristina Voiloshnikova into the MIAFW project is part of that strategy. Her photography will provide the visual component alongside reporting from local contributors, with selected images expected to appear in Fashion Magazine 24’s post-event reviews and editorial features.

Miami’s position between the U.S., Latin American, and international creative communities has given its Fashion Week an identity distinct from traditional fashion capitals. For a publication covering international fashion, that makes the event relevant not only for the collections presented on the runway but also for the broader cultural environment developing around them. With MIAFW 2026 beginning October 13, Fashion Magazine 24 is preparing to cover that environment more directly than it did a year ago.

The publication’s second year of Miami Fashion Week coverage will therefore mark a significant change: from following MIAFW remotely to having journalists and original photography on the ground in Miami, creating a more immediate record of the designers, collections, people and moments that define the 2026 edition.