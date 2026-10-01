The Lucci Witte Realtor Team at William Raveis Andover Announces #1 Mega Team Ranking in Massachusetts by RealTrends

The Lucci Witte Realtor Team at William Raveis Andover has been named the #1 Mega Team in Massachusetts by sales volume in the nationally recognized RealTrends rankings. The team was also voted the #1 Real Estate Team in both Andover and North Andover for 2026 by Bestofsurveys.com , Zillow Top Agent, Local Expert Agents on Realtor.com, and earned FastExpert “Best of the Best” 2026 honors — a rare sweep of national, regional, and hometown recognition.

Serving Andover , North Andover , North Reading , Lynnfield , Reading , Boxford , and the greater Merrimack Valley, The Lucci Witte Team has closed more than 2,000 home sales representing over $1 billion in volume, earning 1,000+ five-star client reviews along the way.

Behind the results is a leadership structure that is unusual in the industry. Team leaders Matt Witte and Deborah Lucci split responsibilities: Witte directs day-to-day operations and client service, while Lucci leads recruiting, training, and business development. Unlike most teams, they pass business to their agents rather than competing with them for leads. .

“Our model is simple: leadership works for the agents, and the agents work for the client,” said Witte. “When our agents aren’t competing with their own team leaders for business, every ounce of their energy goes into the people they serve. That’s why our clients keep coming back, and keep sending us their friends and family.”

The team pairs its agents with a full-time support staff, three in-office administrators, a director of operations overseeing marketing and technology, licensed transaction coordination, and inside sales support, so agents deal with clients, not paperwork. That infrastructure shows up in the moments that matter: when one family relocated to Colorado before their home sold, the team managed the entire sale from staging to closing in their absence. When a $1.7 million listing stalled on the market, the team diagnosed the problem, guided the owners through new hardwood flooring and professional staging, and re-listed the home, selling it for roughly $70,000 over asking.

“Anyone can sell a perfect house in a hot market,” said Lucci. “The measure of a team is what happens when a home doesn’t sell right away, and that’s where our experience, resources, and honesty make the difference for our clients.”

Witte’s expertise is also recognized nationally: he is the TV host of the Emmy-nominated show American Dream and has appeared as a guest expert on Real Estate Rockstars, the #1 real estate podcast.

About The Lucci Witte Realtor Team at William Raveis Andover

The Lucci Witte Realtor Team at William Raveis Andover helps buyers, sellers, and investors across Andover, North Andover, North Reading, Lynnfield, Reading, Boxford, and the Merrimack Valley make confident real estate decisions in residential, luxury, investment, and new-construction transactions. Learn more at thelucciwitteteam.com . Email: [email protected] .

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