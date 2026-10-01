Levelheaded launches AI dispute resolution. Your kids won’t know what a lawsuit is.

Levelheaded Introduces Keel

Levelheaded is introducing Keel, its AI dispute resolution product, now live in production with property operators and Colorado courts since August 2026. The launch brings Levelheaded’s approach to dispute resolution into production as the company prepares to participate in SF Tech Week in San Francisco from October 5 to 7.

Problems are hard. Solving them shouldn’t be. For a very long time, a dispute meant one path: wait, argue, file, wait some more. It was never the best way. It was just the only way.

Keel runs a case from intake to resolution. Both sides are heard. The resolution engine finds common ground and lays out possible paths to settlement. A certified mediator stands behind every case, working inside Keel’s Mediator OS with everything the engine learned in front of them. The mediator makes the call. Both sides can sign, payment can be completed where applicable, and the dispute can be closed.

Why Dispute Resolution Is Changing Now

The legal system runs on settling, but settling has historically been difficult to scale. Every case needed a neutral, which meant a person working through disputes one case at a time.

Keel changes how that work is organized. AI runs the conversation and structures information from both sides, while a certified mediator remains behind every case. The resolution engine does the work of hearing both sides, identifying common ground, and developing possible paths toward settlement. The Mediator OS gives the mediator the information gathered through that process.

This model becomes increasingly relevant as AI agents begin acting for people and companies. Those agents will bring people’s disputes into digital systems, and disputes will also emerge from transactions and interactions involving agents themselves.

Keel is built API first with that future in mind. Levelheaded’s premise is straightforward: settling a dispute is about to become an API call.

From 2,686 Cases to Keel

Keel builds on Levelheaded’s dispute resolution work since 2023. The company has run 2,686 cases during that period, giving its resolution engine a foundation in real cases conducted with mediators and the outcomes of those cases.

Levelheaded reports an 81% resolution rate, representing 997 of 1,237 cases reaching a mediation outcome, based on company data as of July 2026. With mediators alone, the average time to resolution was 12 days. NPS is 70, measured from participants on both sides.

On the resolution engine, the first cases have settled in minutes. In one example, a case went from first contact to signature in four minutes. The four minute result represents one case rather than an average or resolution rate.

Neutral, by design.

A Certified Mediator Behind Every Case

A certified mediator is a constant in Levelheaded’s model. Keel has two connected halves: the resolution engine, which does the work, and the Mediator OS, which makes the mediator’s work seamless.

For courts, that distinction is central. Courts don’t use AI to decide anything. Their mediators do the mediating. Keel’s Mediator OS gets them in the room prepared and to settlement faster.

Court mediation programs can run on Keel while their mediators retain their role in the process. Property operators can hand Keel their disputes, while mediation centers can use the software to run their practice.

Levelheaded Heads to SF Tech Week

Levelheaded will be in San Francisco for SF Tech Week from October 5 to 7, 2026, following Keel’s production launch.

The company is also hosting “Life Without Lawsuits,” a coffee with the Levelheaded team, on Wednesday, October 7 at 8 a.m., hosted at Antler. The event will bring the team together with people interested in how dispute resolution may change as AI becomes part of the systems acting for individuals and organizations.

The timing reflects the broader direction behind Keel. AI agents are beginning to perform tasks and transactions for people and companies. As those systems take on more responsibility, Levelheaded expects dispute resolution to become infrastructure that agents can access when an interaction reaches an impasse.

“I’m a mediation nerd. Resolving disputes is what Levelheaded has always been about. What we’ve built gets people, and soon their agents, to the other side of a problem so they can move on with life. That’s the whole point,” said Mo Tregenza, founder and CEO of Levelheaded.

About Levelheaded

Levelheaded , the operating name of Be Levelheaded Inc., is an AI dispute resolution company for courts, property managers, companies, and mediation centers. Its product, Keel, combines a resolution engine with a Mediator OS, with a certified mediator standing behind every case. Levelheaded is based in Denver. More information about Keel is available at belevelheaded.com/keel . Media and business inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .