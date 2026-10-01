WhatsApp Adds Parental Controls for Teen Accounts While Keeping Messages Private

WhatsApp is introducing optional parental controls for teenage users, giving parents more oversight over privacy settings, group activity, Channels, and Meta AI without allowing them to read private messages or listen to calls. The new tools are designed for families with teenagers who meet WhatsApp’s minimum age requirements.

In its official announcement, WhatsApp said parents can choose who sees their teenager’s profile photo, who can add them to groups, and how they interact with Channels and Status updates. Teens who want to loosen protected settings will need approval through a PIN set by a parent.

Parents Can Monitor Group Activity and Privacy Settings

Parents can receive notifications when their teenager joins or leaves a group, or when a group grows significantly in size. They can also decide which Channels a teen can use and control who can see the teenager’s Status updates.

The controls extend to Meta AI, WhatsApp’s built-in assistant. Parents can choose between the standard 13+ experience and a stricter “Limited Content” option.

WhatsApp said personal messages and calls will remain protected by end-to-end encryption even when parental controls are enabled. Parents will not be able to see or hear those conversations, and the controls can be adjusted or disabled at any time.

The tools are optional rather than automatically enabled. Social media analyst Matt Navarra said that could limit their effectiveness if families do not actively choose to set them up.

UK Plans Wider Restrictions for Under-16s

The changes come as governments increase scrutiny of how technology platforms serve younger users. The UK government announced plans in June to prevent social media companies from offering their services to children under 16, with the first restrictions expected to take effect in spring 2027.

The government plans to require strong age checks to enforce those restrictions. Its current guidance says platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and X are expected to fall within the policy.

WhatsApp and Signal are not currently intended to be covered by the under-16 social media ban because the government classifies them as messaging services. The UK government has said children should still be able to use messaging services to stay in touch with known friends and family.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.