Nikon Re-Evaluates Small World in Motion Winner After Scientists Raise AI Concerns

Nikon is re-evaluating the winning entry of its 2026 Small World in Motion competition after scientists questioned whether artificial intelligence altered the microscopy video beyond what the contest rules allow. The video, submitted by researcher Dr Ning Xu, shows cilia moving inside the airways of a child with primary ciliary dyskinesia.

Xu has denied using AI to generate the original experimental footage, the cilia, or their movement. He acknowledged using AI during image processing to distinguish and visualize features within reconstructed grayscale images.

The competition, which has run for 15 years, recognizes videos and time-lapse footage captured through light microscopes. Its official rules prohibit AI-generated videos and allow Nikon to request original footage for verification.

Scientists Question Structures Seen in Winning Video

Concerns emerged after researchers examined the winning entry and identified structures they said did not match expected biological features. Edward Phelps, an associate professor at the University of Florida, wrote that some structures appeared to “pop in and out of existence” and that some cilia appeared unexpectedly.

PhD student Ian Donovan of UT Southwestern Medical Center also said the source imagery appeared to contain a watermark associated with AI-generated content. Two former judges of the competition separately raised concerns about whether the video accurately reflected the original microscopy data.

Xu responded online that AI had only been used after the experimental footage was captured. He said the processing was intended to distinguish and color structures with similar appearances rather than create the underlying biological motion.

Nikon’s Small World in Motion competition awarded Xu first place for footage showing abnormal cilia movement associated with primary ciliary dyskinesia. The top prize is $3,000, although previous entrants said the recognition itself can be more valuable than the money.

Nikon Says Review Is Ongoing

Nikon said Xu is cooperating with the investigation and has provided additional technical documentation. The company said it currently does not believe any rules were violated but plans to provide a further update.

Dr Patrick Hickey, who placed fifth in the 2026 competition, said it would be unfair to other entrants if generative AI had been used in a way that breached the rules. He said the competition specifically requires entries to be captured through a microscope and prohibits generative AI from producing the submitted footage.

Xu did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment beyond his public statements. Nikon has not yet announced whether the winning result will change.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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